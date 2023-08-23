Samsung Just Revealed a Huge New Dual UHD Gaming Monitor

Samsung just revealed an ultra-wide gaming display that should drastically increase immersion.

The Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is being advertised as the "world's first" dual UHD gaming monitor, and that isn't hyperbole. It boasts a 57-inch 32:9 screen that is truly as wide as two 32-inch UHD monitors. The curvature is bold, at 1000R, to increase the field of view, with Samsung saying that it wraps "around users with pin-sharp images."

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD Gaming Monitor. Samsung

As for those pin-sharp images, this is a modern Samsung gaming display, so the NEO G9 boasts the company's proprietary Quantum Matrix Technology, and the display features Quantum Mini LED lighting, which the company says offers smaller and more discrete dimming zones. The screen supports HDR, offers a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time (GTG), and 1,000 nit peak brightness. This thing is a beast.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD gaming monitor back. Samsung

It's VESA-certified for easy wall mounting and features integrated AMD FreeSync technology for a stable, stutter-free picture. To that end, the Neo G9 also boasts picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes to further increase your viewing options. This can be done with multiple input sources at once, thanks to the diverse array of ports available, like DisplayPort 2.1 and a full USB hub.

Though revealed at this year's Gamescom industry event in Germany, the Samsung Neo G9 won't be available for purchase until October. Samsung has yet to announce pricing information.