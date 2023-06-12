News > Computers Samsung’s New Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor Looks to Upstage the G8 Bigger screen, higher aspect ratio, faster refresh rate, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 12, 2023 11:35AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Samsung's new 49-inch curved gaming monitor is out at the end of the month, promising smooth visual performance and speedy response times. The Odyssey G8 curved gaming monitor may not be that old, having released this past February, but Samsung's new Odyssey G9 49-inch model is already around the corner. Though, make no mistake, the newer (and costlier) display does provide much beefier specifications than its predecessor. Samsung Both Odyssey OLED monitors may be curved and focus on gaming, but the G9 is significantly larger at 49 inches compared to the G8's 34-inch display. It also offers a higher resolution of 5120 x 1440 and supports a 32:9 aspect ratio. The refresh rate is also much higher at 240Hz, which will keep any potential delay between inputs and on-screen actions to a minimum or possibly eliminate them entirely. Due to the width of the G9, it can also pull double-duty as either one big field-of-view filling monitor or multitask with two simultaneous side-by-side screens. And Samsung claims that AI upscaling will analyze and adjust brightness and contrast to "deliver the most brilliant images" without requiring manual adjustments. Samsung Around back, the Odyssey G9 offers two USB-C ports for downstream (i.e., output) and one USB-C connection for upstream (i.e., input) for various accessories and devices. There's also a port for HDMI, one for DisplayPort (for specifically connecting to a computer), and one for micro HDMI (for connecting smartphones, GoPro cameras, etc.). Plus, a DC20V connector that you'll need to plug the external power adapter into. Pre-orders for the Samsung OLED G95SC start today on the official website for $2199.99 and will remain open until Sunday, June 25. Shipping (and open availability) is expected to begin on Monday, June 26, once the pre-order window is closed. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit