Samsung Jumps on the Right to Repair Train

Giving consumers the right to self-repair modern devices, like smartphones, is a hot-button issue, but at least one major manufacturer is putting some trust in the people who buy their products.

Samsung just announced that they are giving some Galaxy owners the tools and skills to fix common smartphone and tablet issues. The company has teamed up with iFixit to start a self-repair program, complete with official tools and replacement parts.

Unsplash / Daniel Romero

Here is how it works. Those who wish to make their own repairs can head to Samsung's self-repair splash page and purchase consumer-friendly tools and official replacement parts. These parts are sold at cost, and Samsung is also providing official repair guides for a suite of common problems, complete with visual and written step-by-step instructions.

For their part, iFixit is opening various online forums for Samsung customers, so people can ask questions to "better understand specific actions necessary to complete a self-repair."

Samsung genuine parts are now available for Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7+ models, with increased availability over time. As of now, the lineup includes parts related to screens, batteries, charging ports, and back glass sections.

The repair kits also include a free return label for shipping the broken parts back to Samsung for recycling.

Samsung

"Samsung Self-Repair is another way for customers to prolong the life of their devices before they are recycled," said Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung.

For now, this service is only available to US customers, but Samsung says they will expand to more countries, devices, and parts in the coming months.