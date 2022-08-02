News > Phones Samsung Jumps on the Right to Repair Train It’s a partnership with iFixit By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 11:31AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Giving consumers the right to self-repair modern devices, like smartphones, is a hot-button issue, but at least one major manufacturer is putting some trust in the people who buy their products. Samsung just announced that they are giving some Galaxy owners the tools and skills to fix common smartphone and tablet issues. The company has teamed up with iFixit to start a self-repair program, complete with official tools and replacement parts. Unsplash / Daniel Romero Here is how it works. Those who wish to make their own repairs can head to Samsung's self-repair splash page and purchase consumer-friendly tools and official replacement parts. These parts are sold at cost, and Samsung is also providing official repair guides for a suite of common problems, complete with visual and written step-by-step instructions. For their part, iFixit is opening various online forums for Samsung customers, so people can ask questions to "better understand specific actions necessary to complete a self-repair." Samsung genuine parts are now available for Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7+ models, with increased availability over time. As of now, the lineup includes parts related to screens, batteries, charging ports, and back glass sections. The repair kits also include a free return label for shipping the broken parts back to Samsung for recycling. Samsung "Samsung Self-Repair is another way for customers to prolong the life of their devices before they are recycled," said Mark Williams, Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung. For now, this service is only available to US customers, but Samsung says they will expand to more countries, devices, and parts in the coming months. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit