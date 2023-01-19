News > Software & Apps Samsung Now Lets You Share Recently Read Websites Across Devices Galaxy users can pick up where they left off By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 01:36PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Seamless connectivity between devices is all the rage, and Samsung is beefing up these capabilities by integrating with the Microsoft Phone Link service. Samsung just announced a new connectivity feature called Recent Websites that allows users to seamlessly switch between Samsung phones and Galaxy Book tablets and laptops. The service automatically pulls up any website you had open on your browser tabs so you can continue reading at your leisure, no matter which device you are using. Samsung Here's how it works. Call up recent sessions from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop by clicking on the Recent Websites button, which is not dissimilar to how Google Chrome and other services treat multi-device connectivity. The difference, however, is that Samsung's method works with various browsers at once, though you will have to connect your Galaxy devices to the Microphone Phone Link app on your PC before starting, but the process is fairly streamlined. Samsung suggests this service will be helpful when researching a subject on your phone and moving to a tablet when you need more screen real estate. "Samsung Electronics is always looking for new ways to deliver a connected experience that harmonizes the strengths and capabilities of its smartphones, PCs, tablets, watches, and more for a truly seamless multi-device ecosystem," the company wrote in the blog post. The company says the Recent Websites feature is only the latest foray into improving connectivity between devices, with more features to be detailed at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit