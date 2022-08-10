Samsung Makes Galaxy Watches More Comfortable

A pair of new Galaxy Watches and a new set of Galaxy Buds are on the way, with significant improvements across the board.

First up are the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro, both redesigned to fit your wrist better and provide more accurate bioactive readings. The reworked surface area and curvature provide a more comfortable fit, while the face uses Samsung's first sapphire crystal glass display. The company claims it's 60% more scratch-resistant, too.

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro sport improved sensors for better health monitoring, and skin temperature gets on the current list of biometrics, including expanded sleep tracking. The two devices can quick-charge up to 45 percent in 30 minutes and come with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

What sets the Galaxy Watch5 Pro apart? According to Samsung, it will have a more durable titanium construction than the Watch5's aluminum frame, plus an even sturdier 45mm display. It will also support up to 80 hours of use (20 hours with GPS enabled) on a single charge.

Samsung also announced Galaxy Buds2 Pro, some 15 percent smaller than the previous model, with an improved ergonomic design. Samsung promises less pressure, increased airflow, and zero rotation when the buds are placed in your ears.

Samsung

The speakers now have 24-bit Hi-Fi for better sound, and the microphones have a higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for clearer communication. The new Buds2 Pro support Dolby Atmos, as well, and still can last for up to eight hours with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) turned off (up to 30 with the charging case). You'll get up to four hours of talk time with ANC off or 15 hours with the case, too.

The new Galaxy Buds2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro will be available on August 26, with the Buds2 Pro starting at $229. The Watch5 will start at $279 for Bluetooth and $329 for LTE, while the Watch5 Pro starts at $449 for Bluetooth and $499 for LTE.

