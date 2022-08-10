News > Smart & Connected Life Samsung Makes Galaxy Watches More Comfortable And there’s new Buds on the way, too By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on August 10, 2022 09:59AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A pair of new Galaxy Watches and a new set of Galaxy Buds are on the way, with significant improvements across the board. First up are the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro, both redesigned to fit your wrist better and provide more accurate bioactive readings. The reworked surface area and curvature provide a more comfortable fit, while the face uses Samsung's first sapphire crystal glass display. The company claims it's 60% more scratch-resistant, too. Samsung The Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro sport improved sensors for better health monitoring, and skin temperature gets on the current list of biometrics, including expanded sleep tracking. The two devices can quick-charge up to 45 percent in 30 minutes and come with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. What sets the Galaxy Watch5 Pro apart? According to Samsung, it will have a more durable titanium construction than the Watch5's aluminum frame, plus an even sturdier 45mm display. It will also support up to 80 hours of use (20 hours with GPS enabled) on a single charge. Samsung also announced Galaxy Buds2 Pro, some 15 percent smaller than the previous model, with an improved ergonomic design. Samsung promises less pressure, increased airflow, and zero rotation when the buds are placed in your ears. Samsung The speakers now have 24-bit Hi-Fi for better sound, and the microphones have a higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) for clearer communication. The new Buds2 Pro support Dolby Atmos, as well, and still can last for up to eight hours with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) turned off (up to 30 with the charging case). You'll get up to four hours of talk time with ANC off or 15 hours with the case, too. The new Galaxy Buds2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro will be available on August 26, with the Buds2 Pro starting at $229. The Watch5 will start at $279 for Bluetooth and $329 for LTE, while the Watch5 Pro starts at $449 for Bluetooth and $499 for LTE. Want more Samsung news? Check out our Samsung Unpacked coverage. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit