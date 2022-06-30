News > Gaming Samsung Launches TV Gaming Hub That Streams Every Game Imaginable Includes access to Stadia, Xbox, GeForce, and more By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2022 12:28PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Cloud gaming, game streaming, or whatever you want to call it, has come a long way in the past few years, threatening to make dedicated gaming consoles a relic of the past. Samsung is betting big on game streaming, officially launching a gaming hub for smart TVs and monitors that brings together all of the major players under one roof. This hub offers access to Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and PC gaming subscription service Utomik, with Amazon Luna on the way. Samsung That’s a whole lot of games without ever having to hunt down a console or a souped-up PC. The service even allows access to Twitch and YouTube, if you’d rather watch other people play games. Samsung’s hub is more than just a glorified splash page, however, as it also brings some unique tech to the table. The hub includes passthrough controller inputs, so you can use a single controller for every streaming service, and the same works for Bluetooth headsets. In other words, you’ll only have to pair the headset once and not for each service. Samsung’s Gaming Hub also offers gaming recommendations and curated lists tailored to your preferences, culling from available games across every streaming service. Hundreds upon hundreds of games are available now through the various streamers, though the Gaming Hub is only available on newer Samsung models for now, including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and the 2022 Smart Monitor Series. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit