Samsung Launches TV Gaming Hub That Streams Every Game Imaginable

Cloud gaming, game streaming, or whatever you want to call it, has come a long way in the past few years, threatening to make dedicated gaming consoles a relic of the past.

Samsung is betting big on game streaming, officially launching a gaming hub for smart TVs and monitors that brings together all of the major players under one roof. This hub offers access to Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and PC gaming subscription service Utomik, with Amazon Luna on the way.

Samsung

That’s a whole lot of games without ever having to hunt down a console or a souped-up PC. The service even allows access to Twitch and YouTube, if you’d rather watch other people play games.

Samsung’s hub is more than just a glorified splash page, however, as it also brings some unique tech to the table. The hub includes passthrough controller inputs, so you can use a single controller for every streaming service, and the same works for Bluetooth headsets. In other words, you’ll only have to pair the headset once and not for each service.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub also offers gaming recommendations and curated lists tailored to your preferences, culling from available games across every streaming service.

Hundreds upon hundreds of games are available now through the various streamers, though the Gaming Hub is only available on newer Samsung models for now, including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and the 2022 Smart Monitor Series.