News > Computers Samsung Launches the Chromebook 2 360 Laptop Currently on sale in two different models starting at $430 By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 15, 2022 01:44PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Samsung has unveiled its latest student offering, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360, which has a reversible 12.4-inch touch screen. With a price tag starting at $430, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is more of a practical laptop rather than a powerhouse machine with a lightweight, durable design made to withstand the rigors of student life. Its other features are rather humble, mainly centered on establishing connections with other devices and having a relatively small storage size. Samsung What isn't humble is the Chromebook 2's display, which is by far the laptop's shining feature. It's a LED touch display that outputs a Quad HD resolution. The screen's reversibility is thanks to the 360-degree hinge that transforms the Chromebook 2 into a tablet or something in between. Another key feature is its Wi-Fi 6 support for a faster and more reliable connection. Other unique features include the Phone Hub, an app that allows students to respond to texts from their laptops, Nearby Share to instantly move files to/from a nearby Android device, and Wi-Fi Sync to automatically connect to trusted networks. Samsung The Chromebook 2 is less than an inch thick and weighs around three pounds, so you can throw this into a backpack and hardly realize it's there. It's also shock-resistant to help it survive sudden drops on the ground. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes in two models—a 64 GB model and a 128 GB—and is on sale right now with a two-year payment plan available. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit