Samsung Launches the Chromebook 2 360 Laptop

Samsung has unveiled its latest student offering, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360, which has a reversible 12.4-inch touch screen.

With a price tag starting at $430, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is more of a practical laptop rather than a powerhouse machine with a lightweight, durable design made to withstand the rigors of student life. Its other features are rather humble, mainly centered on establishing connections with other devices and having a relatively small storage size.

What isn't humble is the Chromebook 2's display, which is by far the laptop's shining feature. It's a LED touch display that outputs a Quad HD resolution. The screen's reversibility is thanks to the 360-degree hinge that transforms the Chromebook 2 into a tablet or something in between. Another key feature is its Wi-Fi 6 support for a faster and more reliable connection.

Other unique features include the Phone Hub, an app that allows students to respond to texts from their laptops, Nearby Share to instantly move files to/from a nearby Android device, and Wi-Fi Sync to automatically connect to trusted networks.

The Chromebook 2 is less than an inch thick and weighs around three pounds, so you can throw this into a backpack and hardly realize it's there. It's also shock-resistant to help it survive sudden drops on the ground.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes in two models—a 64 GB model and a 128 GB—and is on sale right now with a two-year payment plan available.