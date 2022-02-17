News > Computers Samsung Hints at New Galaxy Book Ahead of Livestream Event Mobile World Conference is on February 27 By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on February 17, 2022 12:58PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Samsung is teasing a brand new Galaxy Book laptop ahead of its Mobile World Congress (MWC) event on February 27. Details are scarce, but according to Samsung, it's working alongside Intel and Microsoft on its new device focusing on three core areas: device consistency, performance, and security. The goal is to provide a "seamless experience" between the new computer and other mobile devices by emphasizing a united network. Joan Cros Garcia - Corbis/Getty Images To achieve consistency, Samsung wants to further integrate its upcoming laptop with its mobile devices and ensure all apps have the same look and feel. The company points to apps like Link to Windows and the One UI Book 4 from last October as examples of this device unity. Samsung briefly touches upon the laptop's security measure by simply stating it's working alongside Intel and Microsoft to provide a high standard but fails to provide any additional details. It's confirmed that the new Galaxy Book will be equipped with an Intel chip and have a light, thin form factor, similar to the Galaxy Books that launched in October 2021. If it's any indication, those Galaxy Books had a lightweight design and came installed with Intel's 11th-generation processor plus Windows 11 as its OS Samsung Ultimately, people will have to wait until the Mobile World Conference event to learn more about the upcoming Galaxy Book lineup as Samsung isn't providing many details. Samsung has started 2022 strong with recent announcements at Samsung Unpacked about the upcoming release of the Tab 8 series and the Galaxy S22 line of smartphones. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit