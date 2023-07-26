Samsung’s New Galaxy Z Fold5 Adds More Power to the Foldable Smartphone

Another Galaxy folding phone! This one is only slightly improved over previous versions, but there are some better storage options and an upgraded processor.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 has been revealed, and it's looking an awful lot like the Z Fold4.

A successor for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable smartphone has been revealed, with the new Z Fold5 iterating on the design with better performance. This new model shares many specs with the previous one, but it also promises three different storage options and an upgraded processor.

Galaxy Z Fold5. Samsung

That 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED Infinity Flex display for the larger screen is back and once again boasting a 120Hz refresh rate for sharp colors and fluid visuals. Likewise, the folded cover screen presents a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display of its own, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. The overall dimensions and weight also look to be very similar to the Z Fold 4.

Camera-wise, the Z Fold5 houses a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, as well as a 4MP under display camera—much like the Z Fold4. While the rear triple camera system uses 10MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide, and 50MP wide angle camera.

Galaxy Z Fold5 with stylus pen. Samsung

As with the Z Fold4, the new Z Fold5 uses a 4400mAh battery, though its upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (over the Fold4's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) may improve battery life. While Samsung says that wired charging via a 25W source should return it to a 50-percent charge in about 30 minutes. All Z Fold5 models will have 12GB of memory, but there are three different storage options for 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold5 begin today and can be placed directly through Samsung, with shipping expected to begin on Friday, August 11. Pricing starts at $1799.99 for the 256GB model, with all versions available in Cream, Icy Blue, Phantom Black, or Samsung.com exclusives Gray and Blue.