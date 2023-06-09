Mobile Phones > Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors We expect a smaller gap when folded, the same camera setup as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and a built-in S Pen slot By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the SVP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 9, 2023 Tweet Share Email In This Article Release Date Estimate Price Rumors Pre-Order Information Possible Specs & Features The Latest News The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung's next foldable phone. If the rumors are true, it will look almost identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, we expect it to be slightly thinner and lighter, have a different camera setup, better dust resistance, and a dedicated slot for the S Pen. When Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Be Released? The current Galaxy Z Fold was released in late August, but rumors say the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could launch in late July, likely alongside other products like the Galaxy Watch 6. Lifewire's Release Date Estimate The next Samsung Unpacked event is when we'll probably hear about the phone first, so the actual Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date could follow that event by a couple of weeks. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price Rumors $1799.99 will be the entry-level price if Samsung sticks to the Z Fold 4 pricing structure, but you'll pay more for additional storage. Here's a recap of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 prices: 256 GB: $1799.99512 GB: $1919.991 TB: $2159.99 Pre-Order Information You'll be able to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 5 following the Samsung Unpacked event. We'll drop a link here when the product page gets posted. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specs & Features Nothing can be confirmed about this phone just yet without an official announcement from Samsung. There are, however, a handful of rumors we can cover in the meantime. Ice Universe tweeted supposed specs that identify a few changes we could see with this Galaxy Z Fold: A smaller gap should, overall, lead to a thinner phone when folded Different hinge design for a less obvious crease Slightly lighter (254g versus the 263g Fold 4). We've also heard it'll weigh 250g New touchscreen technology (though it's unclear what this really means) That source says the phone will have an IPX8 water-resistance rating and the same 6.2-inch outer screen as the current Galaxy Z Fold. Another tip we've seen is from @chunvn8888 on Twitter, who claims the phone will be dust resistant with an IP58 rating. According to 9to5Google, the Vietnamese publication The Pixel predicts that this iteration of Samsung's foldable smartphone will ship with the same 108MP camera sensor found in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with support for Optical Image Stabilization and dual-pixel autofocus, as well as an f/1.7 aperture and a 26mm equivalent focal length. The foldable might also have a 64MP telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and a 12MP camera with an ultrawide lens. 9to5Google also suggests that this year's foldable will include an S Pen slot for storing the stylus, a feature the Z Fold 4 does not have. However, a report obtained from SamMobile contradicts that, saying that Samsung will not include an S Pen slot inside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. We'll find out which is true soon enough. Here are some other details we've found: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be available in five colors (via Ross Young): Blue, Light Blue, Platinum, Beige, and Black. We'll probably also see an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the same processor used by the Galaxy S23 series. The storage capacity options will likely remain the same — 512 GB, 256 GB, and 1 TB — with 12 GB of RAM with each variant. Check out Technizo Concept's Galaxy Z Fold 5 concept video that shows what this phone could look like with a gapless design: Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specs (Unconfirmed) Main Screen: 7.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, QHD+ resolution Cover Screen: 6.2-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, Full HD+ resolution Weight: 254g Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 108MP camera sensor / OIS / dual-pixel autofocus / f/1.7 aperture Memory: 12 GB Storage: 256/512/1024 GB Battery/Charging: 4400mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 25W wireless charging Color Options: Blue, Light Blue, Platinum, Beige, and Black OS: Android 13 The Latest News About the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 You can get more smartphone news from Lifewire. Here are related stories and some of the latest rumors we've found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5's Waterdrop Hinge Affects Flex Mode Dust Resistance Rumored for Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Rumored to Pack 108MP Camera Alongside S Pen Slot Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Could Finally Arrive With a "Water Drop" Hinge Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Flip 5 Tipped to Launch on July 26 