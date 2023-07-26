Samsung just opened preorders for the forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone refresh.



The main draw of the new Flip5 is the larger exterior screen, called the Flex Window. This is the display you access when the phone is folded, and it's now almost four times larger than the previous generation, allowing for more customization options. You'll also have access to a wide range of graphical clocks and other widgets that match the design language found with Galaxy Watch6 devices.

Galaxy Flip5. Samsung

New widgets include a media controller, Google Finance, an updated weather app, and much more. All of these are accessible without even opening the device. The same goes for accessing chat histories, your Samsung Wallet, boarding passes, membership cards, digital keys, and more.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 also has a much-improved camera system, with a rear camera when folded that’s perfect for selfies. This rare camera also integrates with proprietary software, allowing for hands-free photos and simple edits. The camera-stabilization algorithm has been updated, and there’s a new auto-framing system in place. There’s also a digital 10X zoom for tackling tough shots.

Samsung

To accompany the phone, Samsung is also releasing a new case, called the Flipsuit Case5. This protective case includes a changeable NFC card that can match the personalized design of the Flex Window. It ships with the device.

Preorders are available now, with shipments and retail availability starting on August 11. The Flip5 starts at $1,000 for the base model with 256GB of storage, though you can also buy it with 512GB of storage. There’s a bunch of colors available, including green, gray, tan, purple, yellow, and blue.