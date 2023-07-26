These new additions to the Galaxy Watch lineup bring more power, longer battery life, and larger displays. All the reason you need to upgrade!

The next iteration of Samsung's Galaxy Watch is here, with the introduction of the Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic.

Samsung has revealed the next iterations of its Galaxy smartwatch: The Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic. Each new model continues Samsung's use of a sapphire crystal display, while the Classic provides a larger 47mm size option over the Watch5's 45mm maximum.

Galaxy Watch6 Classic. Samsung

You'll find a similar Armor Aluminum frame to the regular Watch5 on the Watch6, along with a full-color 1.3-inch (40mm model) or 1.5-inch (44mm) Super AMOLED Always On Display. The Exynos W920 Dualcore processor found in the Watch5 has also been swapped out for a 1.4GHz W930 chip, as well. Battery power has been upgraded as well, boasting up to 30 hours of Always On (300mAh) for the smaller model, or up to 40 hours (425mAh) versus the Watch5's 284mAh and 410mAh.

Conversely, the Watch6 Classic switches out the Watch5 Pro's titanium housing for stainless steel. It provides the same display options as the regular Watch6—either 1.3-inch (43mm model) or 1.5-inch (47mm)—as well as the same 1.4GHz Exynos W930 Dualcore processor. Battery life estimates also match the Watch6 at up to 30 hours for the smaller model and up to 40 hours for the larger one, putting it below the Watch5 Pro's 590mAh offering.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 lineup. Samsung

Memory and internal storage across the Watch6 and Classic are also the same, with all versions providing 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage space. All of the Watch 6 and Classic models also boast wireless Fast Charging and protection against water and dust with an IP68 rating (up to four and a half feet for up to 30 minutes). Though the Watch6 Classic does include a 3D Hall sensor for more accurate position detection, which is absent in the standard Watch6.

Both new Watch6 models are available to pre-order directly from Samsung starting today, with shipping expected to begin on Friday, August 11. Pricing for the Watch6 starts at $299.99 for the 40mm version or $329.99 for 44mm, while the Watch6 Classic begins at $399.99 for 43mm and $429.99 for 47mm.