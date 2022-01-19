Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

A new smartwatch from Samsung is expected in 2022. Below is everything we know so far about the Galaxy Watch 5, like when it will launch, how much it'll cost, and its features and improvements over last year's version.

When Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Be Released?

Samsung is like most tech companies with annual product line updates: they're typically consistent up to the month each year. Historically, the Galaxy Watch is released in the fall.

Forbes backs this estimation, reporting in late 2021 that Samsung "apparently plans to release the new watch in “Q3-Q4" of next year."

Lifewire’s Release Date Estimate We're probably looking at August 2022. The 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 launched in August, as did even the 2020 and 2018 versions, so that same timeline is expected this time around.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Price Rumors

The Galaxy Watch 5 price won't be confirmed until we see a trusted leak or until Samsung makes the official announcement. What we can do in the meantime is assume parallels with last year's models.

There are two versions of the Galaxy Watch 4, both available in two sizes. It launched at $249.99 for the smallest wearable, with other options priced up to $200 more for the largest Classic edition with LTE.

We expect a similar pricing structure this year. So, difference sizes and extra charges if you want mobile connectivity.

Pre-Order Information

There was a little over two weeks difference between when last year's models were announced and when they became available on Samsung's website. This will probably be the case this year, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Features

We're still several months out before we'll see anything trustworthy about this watch, so the lack of rumors isn't surprising.

One idea is this will be the first Galaxy Watch with a rollable display. You read that right: it might have a screen you can roll out to make it larger!

How do we know this? Well, beyond seeming like a natural addition to Samsung's other extendable-display devices, there are actually patents to back it up, which even describe a camera in the center. It might not be ready for this year's watch, and we won't know for sure until some reliable leaks are uncovered. For now, this news (details below) is the closest to "official" that we have for this watch, so stay tuned for updates.

Other things we expect to see are typical for any next-gen wearable, like better battery life, an improved physical design, and new straps. It would also be nice to see wider compatibility—opening the phone up for full use with non-Samsung devices would no doubt be appreciated by iPhone and other Android users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Specs and Hardware

If the rollable display rumor turns out true, the screen for this watch will be extendable up to 40 percent. But we don't know yet what the size is in its compact/normal position.

LetsGoDigital's analysis of the patent shows you'll be able to manage the roll effect by pressing the crown on the side of the watch or by swiping on the screen. Also apparent from the patent illustrations is a camera that will presumably let you take photos and videos directly from the watch, and possibly allow for face unlock for increased security.

That patent was filed in late 2021, so it's possible it's for a future device, like the Galaxy Watch 6 or even something that's just beginning to be dreamt up. This same is true for this patent LetsGoDigital details of another rollable design, this one supporting rotation and a larger overall display. Essentially, it looks like a phone for your wrist.

When fully extended, the screen is twice as large as in the most compact position. Where 12 icons can be displayed as standard, this is 24 in the expanded position - this can be deduced from the patent illustrations.



See this PDF of the patent for all the images. LetsGoDigital soberly admits this particular patent details a watch that is unlikely to be released in 2022, let alone anytime in the next few years.



The only semi-real news we have so far is from those two patents. But remember it's common for companies to have patents for products which never see the light of day, or won't come out for years after the approval date.

The Latest News About the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

