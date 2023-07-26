Samsung's New Galaxy Tab S9 Series Feature Powerful CPUs and Huge Displays

Samsung just dropped some serious iPad contenders. Thinner models with bigger screens. Of course, they also have the iPad price-tag to go along with the upgraded specs.

Samsung has used today’s Galaxy Unpacked event to make a whole bunch of announcements, including the pending release of a new line of tablets.



The Galaxy Tab S9 series is an improvement over the previous generation in almost every way. The AMOLED 2X display boasts a maximum dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz, with sizes ranging from 11 inches for the standard S9 to nearly 15 inches for the premium S9 Ultra. That’s almost two inches larger than the display that comes with the iPad Pro.

The specs are also on point, as these tablets are powered by the well-regarded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and are available in RAM options from 8GB to 16GB. As for storage, the internal hard drive ranges from 128GB to 1TB, and each model features a microSD slot for up to another terabyte of storage. Every S9 tablet also ships with the company’s S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is lightweight and slim, with the S9 Ultra being particularly thin at 5.5 millimeters, but also durable. Each tablet boasts an IP68 water-resistance rating and reinforced aluminum throughout the exterior to handle bumps and scrapes. The speakers are also 20 percent larger than previous Tab releases, which is always nice.

Battery life seems decent, though unexceptional, with the base S9 model shipping with an 8,400 mAh battery, the mid-tier S9+ featuring a 10,090 mAh battery, and the high-end S9 Ultra boasting an 11,200 mAh battery.

Preorders start today, with shipments beginning on August 11. The standard S9 starts at $800, the S9+ begins at $1,000, and the 5G-enabled S9 Ultra starts at $1,150.