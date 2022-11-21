Samsung Galaxy S23: News, Rumors, and Expected Price, Release Date, and Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to arrive in early 2023. Rumors tell us we could see a 200MP main camera and a more squared-off body in the S23 Ultra, plus a small bump in battery capacity and overall phone size.

When Will the Samsung Galaxy S23 Be Released?

Every year, Samsung comes out with an updated addition to the Galaxy S series line of Android phones. This means the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are positioned as the upcoming Galaxy S flagship phones.

A few of the last S series phones arrived in the first couple months of the year, and since the Galaxy S22 models were released in February, a similar timeframe is probable for the Galaxy S23 devices.

Lifewire's Release Date Estimate We'll most likely see the Galaxy S23 revealed at Samsung Unpacked 2023, which is expected in late January or early February.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Rumors

There will most likely be three models to pick from, like in previous years. There's no word yet on price, but here's what it'd look like if Samsung goes with the same pricing structure as the last couple S series phones:

Galaxy S23 : $799.99

: $799.99 Galaxy S23+ : $999.99

: $999.99 Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1199.99

Of course, those are just the respective starting prices. Given that there will no doubt be varying storage options, such as a 1 TB S23 Ultra, the price for that model could jump to around $1599.99.

Pre-Order Information

You'll be able to pre-order the Galaxy S23 from Samsung's Galaxy Cell Phones page in early 2023. We'll have a specific date as soon as it's revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Features

Frequent leaker Ice universe says the Galaxy S23 series will get a Lower Power mode called Light that "prioritizes battery life and cooling efficiency over processing speed."

We'll know more about Galaxy S23 features as the leaks roll in, so be sure to check back for updates.

Galaxy S23 Specs and Hardware

Here's what we've heard:

Three camera modes available for the S23 Ultra: 12MP (default resolution for photos), 50MP, and 200MP, with a wide f/1.7 aperture (compared to the S22 Ultra's f/2.2 aperture—a lower number translates to more light in the camera sensor, which likely means brighter photos).

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus might see a telephoto camera upgrade with 50MP, 12MP and 11MP cameras on the back of those models.

12MP, hole-punch selfie camera on all models.

The same ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as the S22.

These phones will likely have the same display size as the current series: 6.8-inch S23 Ultra, 6.6-inch S23+, and 6.1-inch S23.

3,885 mAh battery for the base model, compared to the Galaxy S22's 3,700 mAh battery. This is likely possible through a small bump in the phone's overall dimensions (slightly larger bezels). There's no word on a battery upgrade for the S23 Plus or Ultra, but the latter will likely have the same 5,000 mAh battery as the S21 & S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset, or possibly a modified model with a higher clock speed.

It's been reported by leakers that the Galaxy S23 base model will have 8 GB of RAM, just like the S22.

Compared to the S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra could have a body that's more square, plus a tad heavier.

The Latest News About the Samsung Galaxy S23

You can get more smartphone news from Lifewire. Here are related stories and some of the latest rumors we've found on the Galaxy S23: