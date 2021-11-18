Samsung Galaxy S22: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

Galaxy S21 Prices 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB S21 $799.99 $849.99 S21+ $999.99 $1049.99 S21 Ultra $1199.99 $1249.99 $1379.99

Pre-Order Information

There's a good chance the S22 will be available for pre-ordering the same day as Samsung's event. We'll provide the Galaxy S22 pre-order link here once we get our hands on it.

Some really specific timing is providing by avid leaker Jon Prosser:



Samsung Galaxy S22 Features

We'll have all the key features listed here once we know more than just surface level details that leaks can provide.

So far, the biggest new feature said to be coming to the S22 is S Pen support. This isn't new for a Samsung phone, since the Galaxy Note lineup is known for stylus support. It's the phone's dedicated S Pen slot (see below) that makes this revelation exciting.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will also come with 5G connectivity, just like the S21 lineup. Lots of existing phones only support 4G networks, but with 5G networks expanding all over the globe, it's no surprise that modern phones are built to use them.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G renders. LetsGoDigital / Technizo Concept

Android 12 has been out since October 2021, so it will be preloaded on the Galaxy S22 at launch.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Specs and Hardware

Most of the leaks available at this time are from FrontPageTech.com, who obtained several "real-life photos" of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. We can't confirm whether they're real, but we have no reason to doubt their authenticity given FPT's solid track record acquiring details early like this.



The S21 supports the S Pen, and the S21 Ultra will as well. But this time, it'll be full support, meaning that there will be an S Pen slot. You can see it illustrated here, including other physical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the other two versions:

For reference, here's a comparison of the size of the S22 lineup (according to that source) and the S21 phones: