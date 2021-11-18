Mobile Phones > Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors Leaked photos show a built-in S Pen slot By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter VP and General Manager, Lifewire.com Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on November 30, 2021 Samsung Galaxy S22 render. LetsGoDigital / Technizo Concept Tweet Share Email Samsung Samsung Quick Tips In This Article Galaxy S22 Release Date Price Rumors Pre-Order Information Galaxy S22 Features Specs and Hardware The Latest News The S22 (Rainbow) series, expected to arrive in 2022, will be the next addition to the Samsung Galaxy S line of smartphones. If you can believe it, all angles of the S22 Ultra have already leaked, so we've got a pretty good idea how it will look and function. When Will the Samsung Galaxy S22 Be Released? The Samsung Galaxy S21 arrived in January 2021, so waiting a full year for the Galaxy S22 is expected. There will most likely be three versions of this phone: S22 Ultra, S22+ (or Pro), and the base/standard model, with the following code names: Rainbow B Zero (B0), Rainbow G Zero (G0), and Rainbow R Zero (R0). Lifewire’s Release Date Estimate Early 2022 is the most reasonable timeframe for the Unpacked event that unveils the Galaxy S22. The current rumor is that the event will take place on February 8, with availability starting February 18. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Rumors The Galaxy S22 price will most likely resemble the S21's, if not be lower. For reference, the S21 launched at $799 for the base model, a couple hundred dollars lower than the S20. The priciest 2021 model is the 512 GB S21 Ultra that goes for $1379.99. We expect a similar price for next year's matching model. Galaxy S21 Prices 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB S21 $799.99 $849.99 S21+ $999.99 $1049.99 S21 Ultra $1199.99 $1249.99 $1379.99 Pre-Order Information There's a good chance the S22 will be available for pre-ordering the same day as Samsung's event. We'll provide the Galaxy S22 pre-order link here once we get our hands on it. Some really specific timing is providing by avid leaker Jon Prosser: Samsung Galaxy S22 Features We'll have all the key features listed here once we know more than just surface level details that leaks can provide. So far, the biggest new feature said to be coming to the S22 is S Pen support. This isn't new for a Samsung phone, since the Galaxy Note lineup is known for stylus support. It's the phone's dedicated S Pen slot (see below) that makes this revelation exciting. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will also come with 5G connectivity, just like the S21 lineup. Lots of existing phones only support 4G networks, but with 5G networks expanding all over the globe, it's no surprise that modern phones are built to use them. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G renders. LetsGoDigital / Technizo Concept Android 12 has been out since October 2021, so it will be preloaded on the Galaxy S22 at launch. Samsung Galaxy S22 Specs and Hardware Most of the leaks available at this time are from FrontPageTech.com, who obtained several "real-life photos" of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. We can't confirm whether they're real, but we have no reason to doubt their authenticity given FPT's solid track record acquiring details early like this. The S21 supports the S Pen, and the S21 Ultra will as well. But this time, it'll be full support, meaning that there will be an S Pen slot. You can see it illustrated here, including other physical differences between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the other two versions: For reference, here's a comparison of the size of the S22 lineup (according to that source) and the S21 phones: S22 vs S21 Dimensions Width Thickness Height S21 71.2mm 7.9mm 151.7mm S22 70.56mm 9.15mm 145.98mm S21+ 75.6mm 7.8mm 161.5mm S22+ 75.83mm 9.15mm 157.43mm S21 Ultra 75.6mm 8.9mm 165.1mm S22 Ultra 77.87mm 10.55mm 163.29mm There are also photos of the cameras. Current sources say that the S22 and S22 Plus will feature a 50MP primary camera, and the S22 Ultra will have a 40MP selfie camera with a quad-camera setup featuring optical image stabilization for all cameras: 108MP main camera12MP ultra-wide10MP 3X telephoto10MP 10X telephoto Alleged Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen. FrontPageTech.com Alleged Galaxy S22 Ultra camera setup. FrontPageTech.com The S22 will pack a 5000 mAh battery, assuming leaker Ice universe's prediction is correct. They say the 45-watt fast charging capability will be able to juice the phone up to 70% charged in 35 minutes. A charger will most likely not be included with the phone. LetsGoDigital reports that every Samsung S22 model will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The company usually uses different chipsets for US models compared to European models (Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC vs Exynos 2200). For this phone, according to that source, all models, regardless of the region, will presumably use the same chipset, likely the Snapdragon 898. However, a later report contradicts this. Android Police writer and serial leaker Max Weinbach says that Exynos 2200 devices will be used in Galaxy S22 phones that are sold in Europe and Korea. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra will most likely have a 6.8-inch (same as the S21 Ultra) curved AMOLED display, with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. You can see just how small the bezels of the Galaxy S22 will be in these photos, if that leak turns out accurate. We expect the same capacity options for this phone as offered by the S21: 128 GB and 256 GB, and the addition of 512 GB for the S22 Ultra. Until Samsung reveals the phone for real, Technizo Concept has a really nice illustration of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, based on present rumors. The squared, Note-style design of the largest S22 we've seen in some leaks is backed by these images of screen protectors for the upcoming phones, revealed by Ice universe. Below are some more recent renders and case images. You can see four lenses, a flash, and a laser autofocus sensor. The Latest News About the Galaxy S22 You can get more smartphone news from Lifewire; here are other related stories and some rumors we've found about the Samsung Galaxy S22 specifically: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra With Exynos 2200 Runs Geekbench Samsung Equips All Galaxy S22 Models With Qualcomm Chip Samsung Galaxy S Phones: What You Need to Know Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! 