Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Get Ambient Sound Mode Improvement

The company increased the ambient noise functionality

Published on May 16, 2023 11:49AM EDT

Samsung is adding a new feature to Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds to make it easier to hear ambient noise. The toolset includes an updated audio driver that offers more customization for ambient sounds, including the option to increase the overall volume drastically. In other words, anyone who uses this product as a hearing aid-type gadget will find an increase in functionality with this update. The company says this feature was added to commemorate Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

Samsung

The feature adds two more levels of ambient sound amplification, totaling five adjustment parameters. This gives users an easier way to pay attention to their surroundings. You can also adjust each earbud independently via the associated app. The software update also eventually "tunes" to the user's ears to provide a clearer audio signal.

Samsung says it conducted a study that concluded the Galaxy Buds2 Pro "significantly improved speech perception in those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss," though this study was conducted at the Samsung Medical Center. To be fair, another clinical trial was undertaken at the UniversityIowa'swa's Hearing Aid and Aging Research Laboratory.

Samsung

The feature is only for Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds, which is the company's flagship model. The enhanced Ambient Sound feature is rolling out to all users in the next few weeks, though this is a tiered release, so it could take a bit before it reaches your actual ears.