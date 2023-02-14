Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Price and Availability—Now's the Time to Order

Samsung's new Galaxy Book3 Ultra preorders are open and the release is just around the corner.

Confirmation of the latest Galaxy Book3 series of Samsung laptops was provided earlier this month, though preorders were only available for the Book3 Pro and Pro 360 at the time. The Book3 and Book3 Pro release in just a few days on February 17, so Samsung has finally opened preorders for the Book3 Ultra as well.

Samsung

What sets the Galaxy Book3 Ultra apart from the rest of the Book3 lineup mostly comes down to its raw power. The Ultra is available in two primary versions—using an Intel Core i7 or i9 processor—with slight variations for each.

The other Book3 laptop models also come with i7 processors, the Ultra utilizes the i7 13700H instead of the 1360P that comes with the others. And of course, it's the only Book3 model that currently has an option for an i9 (13900H) processor.

As with the other Book3 models the Ultra also comes with 16GB of RAM for the i7 version, but goes up to 32GB of RAM with the i9—putting it even further ahead of the rest, performance-wise.

Samsung

The GPU is also an overall upgrade by comparison, with the Ultra offering either a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with the i7 or RTX 4070 with the i9, while the other Book3s all come with an Intel Iris Xe.

How Much Is the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra?

Preorders for the Galaxy Book3 Ultra are open now, and the new laptop will begin shipping (globally) on Wednesday, February 22.

Pricing starts at $1899.99 for the Intel Core i7 model with 512GB of storage, with the 1TB version retailing for $2399.99 (though Samsung is currently discounting the 1TB model to $1899.99). Or you can get the Intel Core i9 model starting at $2499.99 for 512GB, with the 1TB version priced at $2999.99 (also temporarily discounted, at $2499.99).