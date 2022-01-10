Mobile Phones > Samsung Samsung Galaxy A03: News, Price, Release Date, and Specs 2021 A-series Galaxy Phone With a 6.5-inch Screen By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 10, 2022 Galaxy A03 Core. Samsung Tweet Share Email Samsung Samsung Quick Tips The Samsung Galaxy A03 and A03 Core are the additions to Samsung's Galaxy A series smartphones that the company unveiled in late 2021, following the A02 several months prior. The 6.5-inch A03 comes with a 48MP main camera and a 5MP selfie camera, and is packed with a 5,000mAh battery. A03 Core appears to be a similar, but cheaper version. When Was the Samsung Galaxy A03 Released? Samsung announced the Galaxy A03 on November 25, 2021. It was launched in India a couple weeks later, and has also arrived in the UAE, South Africa, and likely other markets. It's unclear when it'll be available in the U.S. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Since this budget phone has already been released in several markets, we can surmise what it might cost in the states. Based on the costs of the A03 in India, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, the equivalent in US dollars comes out to around $110. However, it's not clear what the price discrepancy is for the various models. There are options for 2 GB, 3 GB, or 4 GB of RAM, and storage as large as 128 GB. Pre-Order Information Given that the phone is already available in some markets, it's unlikely that U.S. customers will have a pre-order window; it'll probably be available for purchase the same day it's announced. We'll update this page with a link to where you can buy the Galaxy A03 and A03 Core when/if it becomes available. Samsung Samsung Galaxy A03 Operating System According to Samsung, you can expect 20 percent faster app launches when you use the Galaxy A03. This, they say, is due to it running Android 11 Go (versus Android 10 Go). Android Versions Guide: Everything You Need to Know Samsung Galaxy A03 Specs and Hardware Samsung's websites says the A03 is available in blue, black, and red, but specs might vary by market. It uses the same 5,000mAh battery as the A03 Core and has a 6.5-inch screen. If you compare the A02 with the A03, it's clear that there's been a big improvement in the camera. The A02 has a 13MP main camera, while the dual rear camera on the A03 is 48MP. Both use a 5MP front-facing camera. The A03 Core, at least the version released in India, doesn't have OIS in the front or rear camera, doesn't support NFC, and has fewer megapixels than the A03. Galaxy A03 Core Specs Processor: Octa-Core (Quad 1.6GHz + Quad 1.2GHz) Display: 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V / 720x1600 HD+ resolution Rear Camera: 8 MP / F2.0 / Auto focus / 4x digital zoom / Flash Front Camera: 5 MP / F2.2 Memory/Storage: 2/3/4 GB RAM, 32/64/128 GB storage (varies by market) / MicroSD (up to 1 TB) Network: Dual SIM, Nano SIM / 2G, 3G, 4G Connectivity: Micro USB 2.0 / GPS, Glonass / 3.5mm stereo / 802.11 b/g/n 2.5GHz / Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth v4.2 Dimensions: 164.2h x 75.9w x 9.1d (mm), 211g Sensors: Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Battery: 5000mAh, non-removable OS: Android 11 Go Samsung's A-series phones like this one have USB 2.0 instead of the newer USB-C, so transfer speeds aren't as fast as higher-end phones that use the former, and there's no video output functionality. 