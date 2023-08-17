News > Gaming Samsung's New Freestyle Gen 2 Portable Projector Lets You Game in the Cloud And automatically integrates with Bluetooth controllers By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 01:26PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Now you can play your games wherever you watch movies, on a big screen, and without a gaming console. Portable projectors have always been a good way to conserve space while still enjoying your favorite content, but they’ve never been particularly great for cloud gaming until now. Samsung just revealed the Freestyle Gen 2, a device it’s calling “the world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in.” This next-generation smart projector ships with full integration with the Samsung Gaming Hub, a feature typically reserved for high-end TVs. This hub allows access to many leading cloud game streaming services, including Xbox Game Pass, so you can boot up your favorite title without even owning a console or PC, as it plays nice with Bluetooth controllers. The projector also gives you access to Samsung TV Plus, the company’s ad-supported video-on-demand service. Samsung As for the projector specs, this new model transforms any surface into a 1080p screen of up to 100 inches, with a minimum size of 30 inches. It comes with a cradle that has a 180-degree rotation, so you can project just about anywhere. It also prioritizes portability, as the Freestyle Gen 2 integrates with a vast array of portable battery units, though it doesn’t ship with one. Samsung It does, however, ship with a Samsung SolarCell Remote that’s powered via, well, solar energy. Early adopters also get an IP55-rated case. The Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 is available for preorder now, costs $800, and should ship in early September. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit