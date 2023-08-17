Now you can play your games wherever you watch movies, on a big screen, and without a gaming console.

Portable projectors have always been a good way to conserve space while still enjoying your favorite content, but they’ve never been particularly great for cloud gaming until now.

Samsung just revealed the Freestyle Gen 2, a device it’s calling “the world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in.” This next-generation smart projector ships with full integration with the Samsung Gaming Hub, a feature typically reserved for high-end TVs. This hub allows access to many leading cloud game streaming services, including Xbox Game Pass, so you can boot up your favorite title without even owning a console or PC, as it plays nice with Bluetooth controllers. The projector also gives you access to Samsung TV Plus, the company’s ad-supported video-on-demand service.

Samsung

As for the projector specs, this new model transforms any surface into a 1080p screen of up to 100 inches, with a minimum size of 30 inches. It comes with a cradle that has a 180-degree rotation, so you can project just about anywhere. It also prioritizes portability, as the Freestyle Gen 2 integrates with a vast array of portable battery units, though it doesn’t ship with one.

Samsung

It does, however, ship with a Samsung SolarCell Remote that’s powered via, well, solar energy. Early adopters also get an IP55-rated case. The Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 is available for preorder now, costs $800, and should ship in early September.

