Samsung's New Freestyle Gen 2 Portable Projector Lets You Game in the Cloud

And automatically integrates with Bluetooth controllers

Lawrence Bonk
Published on August 17, 2023
Jerri Ledford
Now you can play your games wherever you watch movies, on a big screen, and without a gaming console.

Portable projectors have always been a good way to conserve space while still enjoying your favorite content, but they’ve never been particularly great for cloud gaming until now. 

Samsung just revealed the Freestyle Gen 2, a device it’s calling “the world’s first portable projector with cloud gaming built-in.” This next-generation smart projector ships with full integration with the Samsung Gaming Hub, a feature typically reserved for high-end TVs. This hub allows access to many leading cloud game streaming services, including Xbox Game Pass, so you can boot up your favorite title without even owning a console or PC, as it plays nice with Bluetooth controllers. The projector also gives you access to Samsung TV Plus, the company’s ad-supported video-on-demand service. 

Freestyle Gen 2

Samsung

As for the projector specs, this new model transforms any surface into a 1080p screen of up to 100 inches, with a minimum size of 30 inches. It comes with a cradle that has a 180-degree rotation, so you can project just about anywhere. It also prioritizes portability, as the Freestyle Gen 2 integrates with a vast array of portable battery units, though it doesn’t ship with one. 

Freestyle Gen 2

Samsung

It does, however, ship with a Samsung SolarCell Remote that’s powered via, well, solar energy. Early adopters also get an IP55-rated case. The Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 is available for preorder now, costs $800, and should ship in early September. 

