Samsung Adds Wear Detection to Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung is rolling out a new update that brings wear detection to the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Pro.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has released an update for the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds+, which lets the headphones detect when you're wearing them during voice calls. It's the latest in a long line of updates that the electronics company has been pushing to its various smart devices, like the recent One UI 4.0 update on its smartphones.

Samsung

The new firmware version—R175XXU0AUK1 (Buds+) and R190XXU0AUK1 (Buds Pro)—is available now in South Korea. In the past, Samsung has released updates like this in South Korea first. It usually then follows those releases with a western launch. On top of bringing wear detection to the earbuds, the updates also include several new stability improvements.

Wear detection is a common feature in many higher-end earbuds. Essentially, they use motion and other sensors to detect when you’re wearing them. This allows the earbuds to pause the playback of media or change what speaker a voice call uses when an earbud is removed from your ear. Earbuds like Apple AirPods Pro and Nothing’s Ear 1 also include wear detection.

Unfortunately, Samsung has yet to share any official announcement as to when listeners outside of South Korea can expect to get wear detection on their Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds+. For now, though, you can take advantage of the other features these earbuds offer, like active noise cancellation and 360-degree audio.