News > Smart & Connected Life

Samsung Unveils a New Stick Vacuum Powered by AI to Help Clean Efficiently

It knows what type of floor you are scouring

Samsung just announced a new high-end vacuum that it's calling the "world's first" model powered by artificial intelligence.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI cordless stick vacuum is, as the name suggests, packed with AI algorithms. This feature helps the vacuum cater to a wide range of environments by automatically sensing the type of flooring and adjusting the suction power, brushroll speed, and battery efficiency accordingly. Samsung says the AI system has been fully certified by independent safety science organization UL Solutions.

Samsung

All told, the AI-enhanced cleaning mode reduces battery consumption by up to 21 percent and boosts maneuverability by up to eight percent, depending on which brush you are using. The vacuum also boasts SmartThings integration and Wi-Fi functionality to allow users to customize the appliance via a proprietary app.

This is a vacuum in Samsung's Bespoke line, so expect a high-end design with perks that go beyond AI. There's a self-emptying dustbin that uses a powerful spinning blade to ensure nothing gets stuck in the grille and a multi-layered filtration system that traps fine dust with a 99.99 percent efficiency rating.

Samsung

The Bespoke Jet AI includes a proprietary HexaJet motor with up to 280W of suction power, making it the company's most powerful vacuum motor. The battery gets 100 minutes of use per charge, an 80 percent uptick over previous models. It ships with a number of brushes and other accessories, along with a storage cradle.

The vacuum is launching globally later this month and will be available in two colors, black and white. Samsung has yet to announce pricing, though preorders start today. The previous-generation Jet stick vacuum without AI costs nearly $700.