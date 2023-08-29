Samsung Adopts Bluetooth Tech That Can Send TV Sound to Many Headsets at Once

Auracast could one day change how you interact with Bluetooth audio in public spaces.

Samsung is bringing Auracast support to its 2023 8K Neo QLED and Micro LED TVs.

For the uninitiated, Auracast is one of the signature features of the recently finalized Bluetooth LE Audio spec. Where the majority of Bluetooth devices could previously maintain two simultaneous wireless connections, Auracast allows one source to broadcast an audio signal to many different devices at the same time.

Samsung says Auracast will arrive on some of its latest TVs courtesy of a software update the company plans to begin rolling out in September. Once installed, the update will allow you to connect multiple Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds to a single TV.

Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV. Samsung

"Auracast opens a variety of potential use cases and possibilities for further device applications — from augmented or assistive listening in a theater or lecture hall for those who want to hear better to sharing a playlist from your smartphone while on a run with friends and even multi-language support without translation devices by sending different language interpretations via different channels," Samsung notes in the blog post announcing the update.

Although the practicality of Auracast may seem limited right now, the potential use cases for the tech will increase as adoption grows. For example, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group envisions a world where Auracast will one day allow you to watch TV in public spaces without bothering those around you. It could also allow theaters to offer alternate language tracks for movies. But before that vision can become reality, more manufacturers need to adopt the technology.