Samsung Announces a Slew of Remarkable New Gaming Monitors - What to Know

Samsung just announced a handful of new Odyssey gaming monitors, the first to have Samsung’s new gaming hub built into the OS.

The new monitors were revealed at the annual Gamescom conference on Wednesday, each powered by Samsung's Gaming Hub software, which allows native access to a full suite of cloud-based streaming platforms, such as Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more. In other words, you can game without an actual PC attached to these displays.

The Odyssey Ark was initially teased by the company last week. At 55-inches, it is the largest curved gaming display ever made. Samsung also officially announced the Odyssey G70B, which maxes out at 32-inches, offers 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time.

There’s also the Odyssey G65B, a curved design (1000R) with sizes up to 32-inches, a resolution of 1440p, a much-improved refresh rate of 240Hz, and the same response time of 1ms.

In addition to Gaming Hub, all of these new displays also feature a new tool called Game Bar that allows PC gamers to quickly view and adjust relevant settings to maximize the overall experience. This tool even allows for easy connections with Macs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

Beyond gaming, each of these displays includes a number of native streaming apps, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Samsung has remained mum on pricing and availability, but the tech giant has stated that each of the above displays “will be available globally” starting at the end of the year.