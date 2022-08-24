News > Gaming Samsung Announces a Slew of Remarkable New Gaming Monitors - What to Know Including a behemoth 55-inch curved display By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 11:32AM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Samsung just announced a handful of new Odyssey gaming monitors, the first to have Samsung’s new gaming hub built into the OS. The new monitors were revealed at the annual Gamescom conference on Wednesday, each powered by Samsung's Gaming Hub software, which allows native access to a full suite of cloud-based streaming platforms, such as Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more. In other words, you can game without an actual PC attached to these displays. Samsung The Odyssey Ark was initially teased by the company last week. At 55-inches, it is the largest curved gaming display ever made. Samsung also officially announced the Odyssey G70B, which maxes out at 32-inches, offers 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. There’s also the Odyssey G65B, a curved design (1000R) with sizes up to 32-inches, a resolution of 1440p, a much-improved refresh rate of 240Hz, and the same response time of 1ms. Samsung In addition to Gaming Hub, all of these new displays also feature a new tool called Game Bar that allows PC gamers to quickly view and adjust relevant settings to maximize the overall experience. This tool even allows for easy connections with Macs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Beyond gaming, each of these displays includes a number of native streaming apps, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Samsung has remained mum on pricing and availability, but the tech giant has stated that each of the above displays “will be available globally” starting at the end of the year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit