Samsung Adds Three New Laptops to Its Flagship Galaxy Book Series

The Samsung Galaxy laptop collection is growing by three with the addition of the just-announced new Galaxy Book3 series devices.

Thanks to today's Galaxy Unpacked, we know that the next Galaxy Book series is official—and just around the corner. This new lineup includes the Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book3 Ultra, with each model offering something a little different.

Samsung

At the forefront is the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, which comes with a 16-inch, 120Hz, 3K AMOLED display. It will also include an Intel Core i7 or Core i9 processor, depending on your preference and budget.

Other optional specs include a NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4050 or RTX 4070, 16GB or 32GB of RAM, and 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. The 76Wh battery is the only choice for power, though.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro is what Samsung calls "the thinnest clamshell device" in the Galaxy Book Series, measuring in at about 0.5 inches thick. Both 14- and 16-inch versions will be available, with either option offering a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 3K display.

You'll be able to choose between an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. Expect a 63Wh battery with the 14-inch model, and up to 76Wh with the 16-inch version.

Samsung

Much of the same applies to the Book3 Pro 360, which also offers a choice between an Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor, along with a 120Hz AMOLED 3K screen (though this one's a touch screen).

The Book3 Pro 360 also provides the same choices for memory (up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage) and shares the same projected 76Wh battery as the 16-inch Pro. However, the Book3 Pro 360 also includes its own S Pen and provides the same 2-in-1 laptop and tablet functionality as other Pro 360 hardware.

Preorders for the Galaxy Book3 Series begin today, and both the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Book3 Pro 360 will be available directly from Samsung starting on Friday, February 17. However, Samsung has not yet provided release information on the Book3 Ultra. You can order the Galaxy Book3 Pro starting at $1449.99, Book3 Pro 360 at $1899.99, or the Book3 Ultra at $2399.99.

