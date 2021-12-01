Samsung Adds the A13 5G to Budget Phone Lineup

Samsung is adding a new 5G phone to its budget-friendly A-series: the A13 5G.

According to Samsung, the A13 5G takes some of the Galaxy series' most popular features, like a triple-lens camera, and makes them more accessible. Because of these higher-end features, with a price tag of $249.99, the A13 is more expensive than the previous A12 model.

Samsung

The A13 camera comes with a 5MP selfie camera. The rear cameras include a 50MP main, a 2MP macro camera for up-close photography, and a depth camera which is also 2MP.

You can enjoy the photos taken with those lenses and more on the phone’s crisp 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD Plus display and the smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The A13 comes loaded with 64GB of storage which can be upgraded to 1TB via microSD card.

All this is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W Fast Charge enabled.

The A13 5G will be available for purchase on AT&T’s and Samsung’s respective websites on December 3. T-Mobile customers can get their hands on the A13 starting January 2022.

Samsung

Samsung also announced the A03s, but the company is keeping quiet on its specs. All we know is that it will be available in January 2022 and comes with the same long-lasting battery and triple-camera system as the A13.

The A03s will be the cheapest of the A-series, coming in at $159, and will be available at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Samsung's website.