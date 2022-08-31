News > Gaming Samsung Adds One More OLED Video Game Monitor to Its Odyssey Lineup Ultra-wide, ultra-slim, and 21:9 ratio By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 12:10PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A new ultra-thin OLED gaming monitor from Samsung is headed our way. Samsung plans to reveal its latest curved gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G8, at this year's IFA in Berlin. The G8 will join the ranks of Samsung's other gaming monitors in the Odyssey line as the company's first OLED display explicitly meant for video games. Samsung The G8 claims to be both ultra-wide and ultra-slim, with a 34-inch QHD resolution display that also manages to be as thin as 3.9mm (about 0.15 inches) at its most narrow point. It also offers a 1800R curve for a more immersive view and can display vibrant colors along with higher contrasts to provide more vivid visuals. Samsung But the Odyssey OLED G8 is, first and foremost, a gaming monitor with the specs to match. It can support a refresh rate of up to 175Hz, which Samsung says equates to a response time of 0.1ms—meaning there's virtually no lag between pressing buttons and on-screen actions. It also includes a stand that can be adjusted for both height and angle and can project colors from the back of the monitor that will shift to match the colors on-screen. You'll be able to order the Odyssey OLED G8 in the fourth quarter of this year, though Samsung hasn't specified a date (or a price) yet. It has stated that the launch schedule will vary by region, so don't expect it to go on sale everywhere simultaneously. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit