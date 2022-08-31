Samsung Adds One More OLED Video Game Monitor to Its Odyssey Lineup

A new ultra-thin OLED gaming monitor from Samsung is headed our way.

Samsung plans to reveal its latest curved gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G8, at this year's IFA in Berlin. The G8 will join the ranks of Samsung's other gaming monitors in the Odyssey line as the company's first OLED display explicitly meant for video games.



Samsung

The G8 claims to be both ultra-wide and ultra-slim, with a 34-inch QHD resolution display that also manages to be as thin as 3.9mm (about 0.15 inches) at its most narrow point. It also offers a 1800R curve for a more immersive view and can display vibrant colors along with higher contrasts to provide more vivid visuals.

Samsung

But the Odyssey OLED G8 is, first and foremost, a gaming monitor with the specs to match. It can support a refresh rate of up to 175Hz, which Samsung says equates to a response time of 0.1ms—meaning there's virtually no lag between pressing buttons and on-screen actions. It also includes a stand that can be adjusted for both height and angle and can project colors from the back of the monitor that will shift to match the colors on-screen.

You'll be able to order the Odyssey OLED G8 in the fourth quarter of this year, though Samsung hasn't specified a date (or a price) yet. It has stated that the launch schedule will vary by region, so don't expect it to go on sale everywhere simultaneously.