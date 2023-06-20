Samsung Promises New Photo-Editing Tools on Higher-End Smartphones

If you own a Samsung phone, editing your photos might get a whole lot easier, soon.

Samsung’s Galaxy Enhance-X photo-editing toolset is now available for select premium-branded smartphones after an initial beta testing phase.

This is Samsung’s version of Google’s Magic Photo Editor and Apple’s robust suite of image transformation tools. Galaxy Enhance-X is chock full of tools to enhance and customize images quickly. For instance, the software automatically erases stray shadows, lens distortions, and lighting imbalances, among other common issues.

Samsung

Up until today, the service was only available as a beta version to some Galaxy S23 owners. Now it's available for a wide range of Galaxy smartphones, but only premium models released in the last couple of years.

Samsung describes the toolset as a "one-stop solution" for making photo enhancements. As such, it leverages AI-enhanced algorithms and deep learning models to refine visual noise, reduce blur, and even upscale low-resolution images. This all happens instantaneously, just like Google's Magic Eraser.

The tools also allow users to manually adjust certain parameters, like HDR intensity and various effects and filters, though many of these changes must be instituted within ten minutes after snapping the photo. The Old Photo tool, though, uses generative AI to restore clarity to any image in your reel, with Samsung touting this as an excellent way to bring back old and damaged photos.

Galaxy Enhance-X is available for download right now. Hit this link to see if your phone can access the software suite. Samsung has not announced if and when the features would be available for older and mid-tier phones.