News > Streaming Samsung Adds Amazon Luna Game Streaming Now owners can access every major gaming platform By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 12:18PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming In June, Samsung launched a dedicated hub to bring various cloud gaming offerings under one roof, and now this hub is adding a new service to sit alongside Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the like. That’s right. Amazon Luna is now officially available on Samsung smart TVs and monitors as part of the company’s gaming hub. This means that Samsung adopters now have access to every major game streaming service right inside their TVs or monitors. Samsung "We now offer over 1,000 games to play instantaneously on Samsung Smart TVs, making Samsung Gaming Hub the number one destination to stream games," says Mike Lucero, Samsung's director of product management for gaming. One of the coolest parts of Samsung's gaming hub is the controller pass-through technology, so you can use any Bluetooth controller for Luna games, including the official Amazon controller. After a soft launch last year, Luna now boasts access to over 250 games, arranged into "channels." Users pay a monthly premium, typically $5, to access a single channel. Additionally, Prime users can access one free Prime Gaming channel that features a rotating list of titles. In addition to Samsung gadgets, Luna is available for PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, Fire TVs, tablets, and phones. Amazon Luna is compatible with any Samsung smart TV or smart monitor with access to the gaming hub, which includes all 2022 models and select older models. If you are in the market for a new Samsung TV, check ahead of time to ensure compatibility. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit