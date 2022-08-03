Samsung Adds Amazon Luna Game Streaming

In June, Samsung launched a dedicated hub to bring various cloud gaming offerings under one roof, and now this hub is adding a new service to sit alongside Google Stadia, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the like.

That’s right. Amazon Luna is now officially available on Samsung smart TVs and monitors as part of the company’s gaming hub. This means that Samsung adopters now have access to every major game streaming service right inside their TVs or monitors.

Samsung

"We now offer over 1,000 games to play instantaneously on Samsung Smart TVs, making Samsung Gaming Hub the number one destination to stream games," says Mike Lucero, Samsung's director of product management for gaming.

One of the coolest parts of Samsung's gaming hub is the controller pass-through technology, so you can use any Bluetooth controller for Luna games, including the official Amazon controller.

After a soft launch last year, Luna now boasts access to over 250 games, arranged into "channels." Users pay a monthly premium, typically $5, to access a single channel. Additionally, Prime users can access one free Prime Gaming channel that features a rotating list of titles.

In addition to Samsung gadgets, Luna is available for PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, Fire TVs, tablets, and phones.

Amazon Luna is compatible with any Samsung smart TV or smart monitor with access to the gaming hub, which includes all 2022 models and select older models. If you are in the market for a new Samsung TV, check ahead of time to ensure compatibility.