Samsung’s Latest 83-Inch Smart TV Promises to Upscale Any Video to 4K

This is one massive TV! And it can display your grainy cellphone video as a 4K masterpiece. For a price, of course.

The exponential growth of Samsung's Smart TV lineup continues with the reveal of a new 83-inch S90C OLED model.

A new—and very big—Smart TV is on the way from Samsung, padding out the company's 2023 releases with an 83-inch class 4K screen. Though the 83S90C is also one of the more expensive large TV models to come out this year.

Samsung

Its 4K OLED screen uses Samsung's proprietary Neural Quantum Processor to allegedly provide sharper image contrast, along with more vibrant colors and deeper dark hues. As well as Pantone-validated color palettes, which Samsung says will make images appear "as incredible as they do in real life." The company also claims that its Neural Quantum Processor can upscale any video content to 4K (by way of AI), so it will look sharp regardless of the original resolution.



Samsung

Both Dolby Atmos and "Object Tracking Sound Lite" are supported with the new S90C to simulate more immersive 3D surround sound. Voice assistance is also built in, so you can use verbal commands to change volume, search for something to watch, and so on. Though it includes a SolarCell remote that can charge via indoor or outdoor light (or RF waves like from Wi-Fi, cellphones, and radio signals), if you'd rather use a more analog control option.

You can pre-order Samsung's new 83-inch S90C OLED Smart TV now, directly from Samsung, and are also rolling out to various unnamed retailers with a price of $5399.99. Shipping is expected to begin on Friday, July 21, though depending on how long distribution takes, it may be available sooner at other stores.

