Samsung's 5K ViewFinity S9 Clones Apple's Studio Display—Even its Price

Samsung's S9 is a legit alternative to Apple's Studio Display and costs the same $1,599.

Both offer a 27-inch, 5K display in a sleek metal enclosure.

The Samsung has several built-in options that are paid upgrades on the Studio Display.

Samsung

Samsung's new ViewFinity S9 monitor is an almost exact clone of the Apple Studio Display but with lots of Samsung extras.

The ViewFinity S9 is a 27-inch, 5K monitor with a beautifully integrated stand, and it's designed to work with Macs. But anyone hoping for a cheaper alternative to Apple's $1,599 display will be disappointed, because the S9 costs exactly the same, down to the penny. So why bother with the Samsung version when you could have the original?

"While Samsung is likely trying to be competitive with Apple with their newest monitor, it's unlikely to be too popular, given its comparable price to Apple. Samsung products are popular because they're generally much more affordable, without giving up too much quality," Troy Portillo, director of operations at online learning platform Studypool told Lifewire via email. "When the price is the same as Apple, then people will likely choose higher quality and go with Apple."

Clone Wars

Samsung

Let's get the specs out of the way first. These displays are both 27-inch, 5K models, with a 5,120 x 2,880 resolution. Both have a webcam (Apple's is built-in, Samsung's docks on the top edge), and both can tilt through 90 degrees to give a vertical desktop (although Apple's display requires the tilt stand to do this, which costs another $400).

So similar are the actual display panels that it's possible that they are the exact same component, like how LG's 27-inch 5K monitor was the exact same panel used in the iMac. The main difference in looks is that the ViewFinity S9 has a "chin"—the bottom border is thicker than the top and sides, making it less symmetrical.

The thing is, in the case of LG, the iMac panels were much better. Apple got to pick the best of the crop, and LG got the leftovers. It's likely that this is the case here, too, if the panels are indeed the same part.

And with Apple, you also get access to its great support, and network of walk-in Apple Stores, should something go wrong. You also get perfect integration with the Mac (And also the iPad, which can be used with the Studio Display); the Mac's volume and brightness keys control the display directly, showing the correct brightness and volume widgets, and you know that they will never be disabled by incompatible software updates. And speaking of volume, Apple's speakers are excellent. Samsung's are likely to be worse.

Advantage Samsung

Samsung

But on the other hand, Samsung has its own advantages. First, although the price is the same, you get more for your money. The adjustable stand is included, not a paid upgrade as with the Apple display. You can also choose a matte version, which is another paid upgrade from Apple. In fact, with the S9, matte is the standard, with the glossy screen an option.

And the S9 comes with Samsung's suite of TV and gaming apps, so you can use the (included) remote control to treat this as a regular TV. It even has Xbox Game Pass built in, something the Apple display most definitely does not.

Speaking of games, you can hook anything up to this monitor. Apple's Studio Display is for computers (and iPads) only. If you want to connect a games console, you'll need an adapter, and then you won't get any audio from its speakers. The S9 shares the same 1xThunderbolt and 3xUSB-C inputs but adds a Mini DisplayPort for more flexible hookups.

In short, if you have a home office, this could be your single screen for work, play, and TV.

"[T]he picture quality is crisp enough even for creative professionals who work with high-resolution images and graphics. It can display every pixel without scaling or distortion. This, combined with its 27-inch size, means laptop users can use it to expand their screen view, enabling them to work with multiple windows simultaneously," Andrew Tomson, project manager at video editing software company Sofilmar, told Lifewire via email.

So, which one should you buy? Neither. At least, not yet. One other Samsung "feature" is that, unlike Apple, it discounts products. In six months' time, the Studio Display will still be $1,599, whereas the S9 might be much cheaper. And if you do need something right now? Buy the Apple display. Or at least, wait until we see some real reviews of the S9, and know whether it really is as good as it looks.