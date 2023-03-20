What to Know The only way to run Windows 11 on a Mac is via Parallels (available in the Mac App Store).

You'll need to buy a copy of Windows 11 in addition to Parallels as Parallels only allows the ability to run Windows.

This article explains how to run Windows 11 on a Mac using Parallels Desktop, which is capable of installing Windows on both Apple Silicon and Intel Macs.

How to Run Windows on a Mac

If you want to install and run Windows 11 on your Mac, you can do so using the Parallels app. Parallels is available directly from the Mac App Store, and it’s officially sanctioned by Microsoft as a valid solution to running Windows 11 on Apple hardware. It works on both older Intel Macs and newer M1 and M2 Macs, and the process is straightforward enough that you don’t need to be an expert at either macOS or Windows to get it up and running.

Here’s how to run Windows 11 on a Mac using Parallels:



Search for Parallels Desktop in the App Store, and click GET. If you already have a subscription that you bought directly from Parallels, they recommend you download the app from their website instead. In that case, download and open Parallels from the website, then skip to step 4. Click INSTALL. Click OPEN. The app will ask for permission to send usage data. Click Don’t Send if you don’t want to share this data or Automatically Send if you want to share. Enter your details and click Create Account if you’ve never used Parallels before, or click I have a password and enter your login details if you already have an account. If you prefer, you can choose to sign in with your Apple, Facebook, or Google account. If you click one of these buttons, you don’t need to sign up for a separate Parallels account. Click Continue. Read the privacy policy, and click I Accept. Click Try it Free. You can click Restore Purchases or I Have a Subscription if you've already paid for Parallels Desktop in the past. Click Continue. Use Touch ID or your PIN to authenticate. Click Continue. When you click Continue, you are committing to pay an ongoing subscription fee if you don’t cancel within the trial period. Parallels requires a subscription, so there is no way to continue without agreeing to the free trial and subscription terms. Click OK to confirm the subscription. Click OK. Click OK. Click OK. Parallels needs access to your download folder, because it needs to download Windows. Click Install Windows. Wait while Parallels downloads Windows 11. Click Don’t Allow if you won’t be using your webcam in Windows 11, or OK if you want to be able to use the webcam. Click Don’t Allow if you won’t be using your microphone in Windows 11, or OK if you want to be able to use the microphone. Wait while Parallels installs Windows 11. When you see the Installation Complete message, click the screen to continue. Read the Windows License Agreement, and click Accept. The Windows installation process is complete when you see this screen.

Since Windows 11 is now installed on your Mac, you can close the web browser and Windows Update windows and start using it just like you would on any PC.

How to Activate Windows 11 in Parallels

Windows 11 is ready to use as soon as you finish the installation process outlined in the previous section, but it won't be registered until you add a product key and activate it.

You can use Windows 11 in Parallels without activating it for as long as you want, but Microsoft places some limitations on installations that haven't been activated with a valid product key. If you want full use of Windows 11 on your Mac, you'll need to buy a product key.

If you want to activate your copy of Windows 11, you can navigate to Settings > System > Activation. You can then either enter a key that you have purchased elsewhere, or click Go to Store to buy a key directly from Microsoft.

What is Parallels Desktop?

Parallels Desktop is an app that allows you to run alternate operating systems like Windows 11 and Linux from within macOS. That means you can switch back and forth between macOS and the other operating system instantly without needing to reboot your Mac. Since Parallels accomplishes this feat by creating a virtual machine that emulates a Windows-compatible PC, it’s capable of running Windows 11 on M1 and M2 Apple Silicon in addition to older Mac hardware that uses Intel processors.

Parallels Desktop installs the ARM version of Windows 11 on M1 and M2 Macs, which can cause compatibility issues with some apps. Apps that have native Windows 11 ARM versions typically don't have any issues, and many others work as well, but some don't.