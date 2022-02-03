How to Run EXE Files on a Mac

What to Know An EXE file is an executable file that either runs an application or an application installer.

This article explains two ways to run Windows EXE files on your Mac either using the Boot Camp software that comes pre-installed on some Macs or using the WineBottler application which translates Windows files for use on Macs.

Can My Mac Run Windows EXE?

No, you cannot run Windows EXE files without some help. However, with a translator or a compatible installation of Windows, you can get a Windows EXE file working on your Mac. Fortunately, Mac has some built-in capabilities to make this process easier, and if you prefer not to use the Mac capabilities, there are applications available to help.

How Do I Run an EXE File on a Mac?

There are two ways that you can Windows EXE files on a Mac. One is to use the Mac's Boot Camp capability. The other is to use an application like WineBottler that's designed to translate Windows applications to Mac on the fly.

How to Install Window EXE Files on Mac With Boot Camp

Boot Camp is a utility that comes pre-installed on some Macs which lets you install an instance of Windows on your Mac so you can switch between the two operating systems. When you use Boot Camp, you'll have to create a Windows partition, format that Windows partition, and then install the Windows operating system on your Mac. You'll also need to have valid Window license key to complete the installation.

Boot Camp is only supported on Macs running Intel processors. Apple is currently moving away from using Intel processors to their own home-grown processors. If your Mac has an M1, M1 Pro, or M1 Max, you can't use Boot Camp.

If this is the method you would like to take, you can follow our guide to using Boot Camp to install Windows on your Mac to get started. Keep in mind, you'll need enough available resources on your Mac to run both macOS and the Windows operating system you choose.

The two operating systems don't run concurrently. At boot up time you have to choose whether your Mac will boot into Windows or macOS.

How to Install Windows EXE Files on Mac With WineBottler

WineBottler is another option for running Windows EXE files on a Mac. WineBottler is a compatibility layer which converts the Windows Application Programming Interface (API) calls made by Windows apps to portable operating system interface (POSIX) calls that can be used by macOS.

The caveat is it's not always completely reliable. Not all Windows API calls will be completely translated, so sometimes Windows applications won't work as expected, or at all. Still, this is another option you may find useful if you have the occasional need to run Windows applications from your Mac.



Go to the WineBottler site and download the version of WineBottler compatible with your macOS installation. Double-click the downloaded file and drag both Wine and WineBottler into the Applications folder. This begins the installation process. It may take a couple of minutes for the installation to complete. One the file is installed, you can navigate to the EXE file in Finder. Then right-click the file. This brings up a drop down menu.

Select Open With. Choose Wine. A pop-up window appears that prompts you to choose how you want to run the file. Select Run directly in [address]. Then click Go, and your file should begin to load.

If your file does not begin to load, then it likely isn't supported by Wine, which means you'll have to use the Boot Camp option listed at the beginning of this article (if your Mac can use Boot Camp).