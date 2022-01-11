What to Know Go to Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshoot (Windows 10) or Start > Settings > System > Troubleshoot (Windows 11).

This article explains how to run diagnostics on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Does Windows Have a Diagnostic Tool?

There are a few ways to create system diagnostics reports on Windows 10 and 11. In addition to built-in Windows options, many hardware manufacturers have their own troubleshooting tools, and there are also third-party apps for diagnosing computer hardware issues.

How Do I Run a Diagnostic Test on My Computer?

If you can't pinpoint what is wrong with your PC, start with the Windows Troubleshooter:



On Windows 10, go to Settings > Update & Security > Troubleshoot. On Windows 11, go to Start > Settings > System > Troubleshoot. Choose a troubleshooter for your problem. Options include Bluetooth, Keyboard, Windows Update, and Internet Connections.

If the troubleshooter finds a problem, it will suggest how to fix it. You may be able to resolve the issue by automatically repairing Windows.

How to Use the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool

If your computer programs keep lagging or freezing, there could be a problem with your RAM. Your best bet is to run Windows Memory Diagnostic:

There are also third-party memory test programs, some of which may have more features than the default Windows tool.



Open Windows Search and enter Windows Memory Diagnostic. Select the app to open it. Select Restart now and check for problems or Check for problems the next time I restart my computer. When your PC restarts, the Windows Memory tool will scan your computer.

After a few minutes, your PC will boot as normal. Review the results in the Event Viewer. If the troubleshooter finds any problems, take action to free up memory.

Windows Reliability and Performance Monitor

Performance Monitor and Reliability Monitor are part of Windows administrative tools. Search for Performance Monitor or View reliability history and open the app to see statistics about how your computer is running. The Reliability Monitor keeps a log of events that may help you identify which programs are acting up.



Other Computer Diagnostic Tools

There are other ways to get help in Windows such as reaching out to Windows Support with the Get Help app. You can also find plenty of free system information tools like Speccy or PC Wizard which can provide detailed diagnostic reports. There are also third-party apps for troubleshooting specific hardware like your monitor. Do your research carefully and scan anything you download for malware.

Your processor and other hardware might have their own software for diagnosing problems. For example, the Intel Processor Diagnostic Tool can analyze and optimize Intel CPUs. Dell computers also come with their own set of diagnostic tools. Check your Programs list for other built-in troubleshooting software.

