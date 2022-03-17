Roomba i3 and i3+ Get Siri Support in a New Update

The latest update for iRobot's Roomba i3 and i3+ robot vacuums is adding Siri voice support, as well as a number of other features.

With the iRobot Genius 4.0 update, you'll be able to use Siri on your iOS device to tell your Roomba to start cleaning—from specific rooms to the entire house. You can also set up custom phrases and commands for a variety of situations.

iRobot

Along with Siri support, Smart Mapping has been expanded to allow you to create your own custom maps and send your Roomba to specific rooms. You can also adjust cleaning preferences for each room in case some spots need a second pass or an extra spray of cleaning solution. Additionally, it can keep track of cleaning times to make it easier to create a cleaning schedule that works around your life.

A Child & Pet Lock feature is also being added to allow you to disable the Clean button on the device to avoid accidental starts from unintended presses. Similarly, Do Not Disturb will let you set specific times for your Roomba to avoid cleaning—during meetings, when you're trying to sleep, etc.

iRobot

Finally, the Roomba j7 and j7+ are adding clothing and towels to their lists of recognized and avoidable objects, so you won't have to worry about clearing a path beforehand.

The Do Not Disturb and Smart Mapping portions of the iRobot Genius 4.0 update should be available now for Wi-Fi connected Roomba vacuums and Braava jet mops. The other features will be rolling out through the end of June.