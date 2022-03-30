News > Smart & Connected Life ROLI Launches Next-Gen Seaboard RISE 2 Keyboard Available for preorder with limited supply By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 30, 2022 12:23PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Musical instrument company ROLI have launched the latest rendition of its high-tech keyboard, the Seaboard RISE 2, now made easier to play. According to ROLI, the RISE 2 will be made out of a "blue anodized-aluminum chassis," and its keys will be made out of the new Keywave2 playing surface. Other changes include better compatibility with other musical instruments and a software suite of proprietary and third-party apps. ROLI If you're unaware of ROLI's design style, the RISE 2 keyless keyboard may surprise you. The smooth playing surface allows musicians to blend notes and chords together, but older models made this difficult as there were no clear indicators. The RISE 2 now has the Keywave2 surface, which adds fret lines and raised edges to solve this issue, and that anodized aluminum makes the RISE 2 more durable to wear and tear for longer play. On the keyboard's side are new USB-C, MIDI, and pedal outputs, which you can use to connect to other electronic instruments or devices. The software suite is made up of ROLI's Equator2 MPE synth, Studio app, and Ableton Live Lite. Musicians can use Live Lite to produce new songs, then take the files over to ROLI's apps to add new effects and sounds from over 1400 preset libraries. ROLI The Seaboard RISE 2 is currently available for pre-order for $1,399, but it will be subject to a limited run for 2022. ROLI hasn't yet detailed when the keyboards will officially release or when they'll be shipped out. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit