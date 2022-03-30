ROLI Launches Next-Gen Seaboard RISE 2 Keyboard

Musical instrument company ROLI have launched the latest rendition of its high-tech keyboard, the Seaboard RISE 2, now made easier to play.

According to ROLI, the RISE 2 will be made out of a "blue anodized-aluminum chassis," and its keys will be made out of the new Keywave2 playing surface. Other changes include better compatibility with other musical instruments and a software suite of proprietary and third-party apps.

If you're unaware of ROLI's design style, the RISE 2 keyless keyboard may surprise you. The smooth playing surface allows musicians to blend notes and chords together, but older models made this difficult as there were no clear indicators. The RISE 2 now has the Keywave2 surface, which adds fret lines and raised edges to solve this issue, and that anodized aluminum makes the RISE 2 more durable to wear and tear for longer play.

On the keyboard's side are new USB-C, MIDI, and pedal outputs, which you can use to connect to other electronic instruments or devices. The software suite is made up of ROLI's Equator2 MPE synth, Studio app, and Ableton Live Lite. Musicians can use Live Lite to produce new songs, then take the files over to ROLI's apps to add new effects and sounds from over 1400 preset libraries.

The Seaboard RISE 2 is currently available for pre-order for $1,399, but it will be subject to a limited run for 2022. ROLI hasn't yet detailed when the keyboards will officially release or when they'll be shipped out.