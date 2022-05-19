Roku’s New TV Lets You Binge Your Favorite Shows Outdoors

Roku released its first outdoor TV made in conjunction with Element Electronics; aptly named the Outdoor Element Roku TV.

The Outdoor Element is built to withstand whatever the elements throw at it, thanks to its tempered glass that Roku claims is four times stronger than typical screens. It can survive temperatures from minus four degrees to as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit while maintaining a high-quality display.

Roku/Element

Roku's new TV has a 55-inch 4K screen that the company claims is "two and a half times brighter than standard 4K televisions." It has a brightness level of 700 nits and an anti-glare coating to prevent reflections and maintain some level of screen quality under direct sunlight.

According to Roku, the tempered TV screen can protect against bad weather, like a random hail storm, or the occasional ball thrown at it. To protect against the environment, the Outdoor Element has a resistance rating of IP55 which means it has limited dust protection and can survive a low-pressure water jet. Aside from survivability features, the Outdoor Element also sports HDR10 for vivid colors and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Roku/Element

The Outdoor Element Roku TV is currently on sale for $1299.99. You can purchase the TV either from Element's website or at a participating Walmart. However, at the time of this writing, it's sold out on Element's online store.