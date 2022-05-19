News > Streaming Roku’s New TV Lets You Binge Your Favorite Shows Outdoors 4k, and it can withstand temps up to 104 degrees By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 19, 2022 12:11PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Roku released its first outdoor TV made in conjunction with Element Electronics; aptly named the Outdoor Element Roku TV. The Outdoor Element is built to withstand whatever the elements throw at it, thanks to its tempered glass that Roku claims is four times stronger than typical screens. It can survive temperatures from minus four degrees to as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit while maintaining a high-quality display. Roku/Element Roku's new TV has a 55-inch 4K screen that the company claims is "two and a half times brighter than standard 4K televisions." It has a brightness level of 700 nits and an anti-glare coating to prevent reflections and maintain some level of screen quality under direct sunlight. According to Roku, the tempered TV screen can protect against bad weather, like a random hail storm, or the occasional ball thrown at it. To protect against the environment, the Outdoor Element has a resistance rating of IP55 which means it has limited dust protection and can survive a low-pressure water jet. Aside from survivability features, the Outdoor Element also sports HDR10 for vivid colors and a 60Hz refresh rate. Roku/Element The Outdoor Element Roku TV is currently on sale for $1299.99. You can purchase the TV either from Element's website or at a participating Walmart. However, at the time of this writing, it's sold out on Element's online store. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit