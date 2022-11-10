Roku's New Sports Hub Is Built for Cheering On Live Games

Roku just launched a new sports "experience," or hub, that makes it easier to tune into your favorite games and matches.

The company's new offering puts all live and upcoming games in one centralized hub, allowing you to browse via team, league, or the actual sport. This is useful as sports continues to grow into a major revenue source for streaming platforms, but figuring out which streamer has what and how to watch it can get awfully confusing.

Rgstudio / Getty Images

The hub gives you a couple of browsing options to suit different tastes. There is your standard carousel of apps. Click on Prime Video, for instance, and it will show you that upcoming Thursday night NFL game.

There is also a carousel of sports, leagues, and teams. Once you settle on a match you are interested in, the hub automatically directs you to the appropriate streaming platform. Of course, you will still have to sign up for the affiliated platform to watch the game if you don’t already have an account.

Additionally, there are rows of free content for those who just want a match, any match, to watch on a lazy evening. Roku is trying to make the process as simple as clicking on a channel to watch sports on a regular TV.

Roku’s Sports Experience is available now across its line of streaming sticks, boxes, and integrated TV platforms. The initial sports-adjacent service roster includes Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, DirecTV, Fox Sports, FuboTV, Paramount+, Sling, TBS, TNT, truTV, and, of course, The Roku Channel. They say more platforms will be added in the coming months.