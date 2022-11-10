News > Streaming Roku's New Sports Hub Is Built for Cheering On Live Games You can even follow your favorite leagues By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 10, 2022 11:30AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Roku just launched a new sports "experience," or hub, that makes it easier to tune into your favorite games and matches. The company's new offering puts all live and upcoming games in one centralized hub, allowing you to browse via team, league, or the actual sport. This is useful as sports continues to grow into a major revenue source for streaming platforms, but figuring out which streamer has what and how to watch it can get awfully confusing. Rgstudio / Getty Images The hub gives you a couple of browsing options to suit different tastes. There is your standard carousel of apps. Click on Prime Video, for instance, and it will show you that upcoming Thursday night NFL game. There is also a carousel of sports, leagues, and teams. Once you settle on a match you are interested in, the hub automatically directs you to the appropriate streaming platform. Of course, you will still have to sign up for the affiliated platform to watch the game if you don’t already have an account. Additionally, there are rows of free content for those who just want a match, any match, to watch on a lazy evening. Roku is trying to make the process as simple as clicking on a channel to watch sports on a regular TV. Roku’s Sports Experience is available now across its line of streaming sticks, boxes, and integrated TV platforms. The initial sports-adjacent service roster includes Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, DirecTV, Fox Sports, FuboTV, Paramount+, Sling, TBS, TNT, truTV, and, of course, The Roku Channel. They say more platforms will be added in the coming months. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit