Roku Users Get Three New Free Warner Music Streaming Channels

Warner Music partnered with Roku to bring three streaming channels to supported devices.

The music is available on The Roku Channel as part of its ad-supported FAST streaming service. In other words, these channels are free, though you will likely have to endure a detergent ad now and then.

Roku / Warner Music

Warner breaks this service into three distinct channels, which are part of WMX, the company's "next-generation artist services" platform. There is WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop.

All three channels are available now and are accessible via The Roku Channel's live TV guide. Warner says they are programmed according to "insights around consumer behavior" and go above and beyond simple music streaming, as the channels include music videos, live performances, and more.

These are streaming channels in the year 2022, however, so original programming is a must. To that end, Warner is releasing a spate of original shows, like the documentary series Iconic Records: Life After Death and a sneaker-related talk show featuring Talib Kweli, Just Blaze, and Katty Customs.

"We're extremely excited to partner with The Roku Channel to bring our robust music video catalog and original programming to every screen," wrote Ben Blank, President of Media & Content Business, WMX.

You can stream these new channels now via Roku devices. Don't have a Roku stick? You can also access The Roku Channel on the web, with an iOS or Android app, on Amazon Fire TVs and some Samsung TVs.