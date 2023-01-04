News > Home Theater & Entertainment Roku Finally Expands Beyond Accessories—Introducing the Roku Select TV Nearly a dozen models from 24 to 75 inches By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 12:19PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Roku is famous for making things that plug into televisions, but now they are skipping the middleman and making some TVs of their own. The company just announced the launch of Roku Select and Roku Select Plus Series TVs, the very first models to be designed and manufactured by Roku. These models are available in versions ranging from 24 inches all the way to 75 inches and are packed with features to suit modern streaming aficionados. Roku All of these HD and 4K TVs ship with Roku voice-activated remote controls for easy navigation, with Plus Series models shipping with a more robust controller for added nuance. Each Roku television obviously includes access to the entire Roku ecosystem of content, including the company’s own streaming offerings. “These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations,” said Mustafa Ozgen, President of Devices at Roku. “The streaming revolution has only just begun.” It is worth noting that there are multiple Roku-branded TVs currently on the market, but these older models were not designed or manufactured by the company. Roku The new Roku Select and Select Plus line launches at the “beginning of Spring” and the models range in price from $120 to $1,000. Roku also announced a new wireless soundbar, which will be available in the United States sometime in the next few months. Looking for more 2023 CES coverage? Check out all of Lifewire's CES news right here. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit