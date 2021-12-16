Roku Announces Interactive Experience for New Year’s Eve

Why spend New Year’s Eve with friends and family when you could sing Auld Lang Syne to your Roku streaming device?

The company just unveiled the "Ring in 2022 with The Roku Channel" multimedia event, as announced via blog post. This interactive experience is available to all Roku device owners and includes a customizable countdown clock, trivia games, free streaming shows, and free music channels supplied by iHeartRadio and Vevo.

Roku

Roku also announced "The Year in Streaming" special that will air on New Year’s Eve, featuring hosts Maria Menounos and Andrew Hawkins as they countdown the top ten streaming programs of the year. Roku promises the special includes "celebrity guests and tons of laughter."

The company also unveiled some holiday-themed features that become available on December 27, including the ability to customize your Roku city with themed wallpaper, prize giveaways, and plenty of $0.99 deals on popular streaming channels like Starz and Showtime.

The actual New Year’s Eve countdown begins at 11:55 pm local time on December 31, but Roku says that if you're particularly eager about kicking 2021 to the curb you can start the countdown at any time throughout the day.

To access any of this content, search for "New Year" or use the left-hand navigation menu of your Roku device.