Roku Adds Paramount+ to Its Roster

Paramount+ is bound for The Roku Channel, complete with an all-new dedicated Live TV Guide for all the service's live TV offerings.

The streaming service's ad-free premium plan and more affordable ad-supported plan are both being made available for Roku customers. That includes all associated TV shows, films, originals, and live content such as news and sports.

Oscar Nord / Unsplash

Roku Channel subscribers will be able to browse through the Paramount+ library before committing to a subscription and can take advantage of a free seven-day trial if they decide to give it a shot. After that, the monthly cost of Paramount+ will be rolled into their Roku Channel statement.

"Premium Subscriptions connects today's highest-quality content providers to the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel," Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming at Roku, said in the press release, "and we're excited to introduce streamers to everything that Paramount+ has to offer directly within The Roku Channel,"

In addition to gaining access to what Paramount+ has to offer, Premium subscribers using The Roku Channel also get a bonus—a dedicated programming guide for live TV. According to Roku, this Live TV Guide will make it easier for subscribers to find all the Paramount+ live content they desire. CBS News, the NFL, Entertainment Tonight, local CBS stations, and more are all being collected in one convenient place.

Roku Channel customers will be able to check out Paramount+, either ad-supported for $4.99 monthly or Premium for $9.99 monthly, later this month. The Live TV Guide feature will only be available to Premium subscribers.