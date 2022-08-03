News > Streaming Roku Adds Paramount+ to Its Roster With a dedicated Live TV programming guide for Premium members By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 01:43PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Paramount+ is bound for The Roku Channel, complete with an all-new dedicated Live TV Guide for all the service's live TV offerings. The streaming service's ad-free premium plan and more affordable ad-supported plan are both being made available for Roku customers. That includes all associated TV shows, films, originals, and live content such as news and sports. Oscar Nord / Unsplash Roku Channel subscribers will be able to browse through the Paramount+ library before committing to a subscription and can take advantage of a free seven-day trial if they decide to give it a shot. After that, the monthly cost of Paramount+ will be rolled into their Roku Channel statement. "Premium Subscriptions connects today's highest-quality content providers to the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel," Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming at Roku, said in the press release, "and we're excited to introduce streamers to everything that Paramount+ has to offer directly within The Roku Channel," In addition to gaining access to what Paramount+ has to offer, Premium subscribers using The Roku Channel also get a bonus—a dedicated programming guide for live TV. According to Roku, this Live TV Guide will make it easier for subscribers to find all the Paramount+ live content they desire. CBS News, the NFL, Entertainment Tonight, local CBS stations, and more are all being collected in one convenient place. Roku Channel customers will be able to check out Paramount+, either ad-supported for $4.99 monthly or Premium for $9.99 monthly, later this month. The Live TV Guide feature will only be available to Premium subscribers. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit