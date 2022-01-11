News > Streaming Roku Adds Live TV Zone to Navigation Menu Easier to access Live TV Channel Guide By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2022 02:34PM EST Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Roku is expanding its live TV platform with the new Live TV Zone for easy access to the service’s over 200 live channels. According to Roku, the Live TV Zone consolidates the Live TV Channel Guide into an easy-to-navigate on-screen guide. The new zone appears in the left-hand navigation menu and covers a wide variety of genres including sports, family content, and even cable alternatives like YouTube TV. Roku The Live TV Zone promotes Roku’s live streaming options and the latest events in local and national news, plus ongoing sports and movies. You will also find recently watched content under this new section. If you prefer to browse through the channels instead, the Live TV Zone also lets you scroll through the aforementioned 200 channels. It’s similar to how cable services work; a large array of channels that show what’s currently airing at any given time. Roku In a recent survey it conducted with the National Research Group, Rokus says 61 percent of its users without pay-TV still like to watch live news multiple times a week. Back in September 2021, the company added support for voice command to its Live TV Channel Guide as a part of Roku OS 10.5 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit