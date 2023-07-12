Immensely Popular Game Creator 'Roblox' Is Headed to Meta Quest VR Headsets

That game your kid spends all their time playing? Soon they'll be able to do it with a giant VR headset strapped to their face.

The immensely popular game/creation toolset Roblox is coming to VR via the Meta Quest platform.

Roblox has long been rumored to show up on Quest headsets this year, and now it's official. Both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the Roblox team have confirmed the impending release. It'll launch as a beta version at first, accessible via Quest's official App Lab, so early adopters can help iron out the kinks. If you're hip to the App Lab, you won't have long to wait, as the beta drops in just a few weeks.

Roblox

Roblox boasts more than 66 million daily users across multiple platforms, so this is a big get for Meta and could be something of a “killer app” for the company’s VR ambitions. The beta will only run on the Quest 2 and the Quest Pro, so it’s safe to assume the actual release will also eliminate the OG Quest, though the upcoming Quest 3 should be fine.

This is a true cross-platform release, so anything you make or engage with on your phone or Xbox will be accessible in VR. The Roblox team says that developers “will be able to bring their existing experiences” or create brand-new experiences that are tailored for VR. To that end, tools are rolling out in the next few days for developers and average users to create VR experiences. You’ll see VR as a new device type on the Creator Dashboard, along with desktop, mobile, tablet, and console.

Meta recently lowered the minimum age to use Quest headsets from 13 to 10, but this does not impact Roblox, as you still have to be 13 to play it in VR. Given the addictive nature of the title when playing on a phone or tablet, this is probably a good thing.