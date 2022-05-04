Roblox Hit With Another Lengthy Outage

Popular open-world game Roblox has been hit with a widespread outage, much to the dismay of fans around the world.

According to Downdetector, the outage started at around 6:40 PM EST on May 3, with a peak of almost 900 reports at that time. The good news is that the developers are well aware of the outage and are currently working on it, but the bad news is no one knows when it will be over.

That said, the game appears to be coming back for some people. A Twitter fan account, @Roblox_RTC, reports that the game is coming back for some players, but very slowly. The account later goes on to say that games and pages are loading slowly and there still some errors. Either way, the outage may be over soon.

The worst part is that this couldn't have come at a more inconvenient time. On May 3, Roblox revealed that it's working with Spotify on a new venture. The music streaming service revealed that it created Spotify Island, a digital space within Roblox where players can make music, play games, and interact with musical artists.

And this isn't the first Roblox players experienced an outage. In October 2021, there was an outage that lasted three full days. It appeared to have been caused by massive congestion issues.

The reason for this recent outage hasn't been stated, we expect there will be more information to come in the near future.

