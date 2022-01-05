News > Smart & Connected Life Ring Alarm Adds Security-Enhancing Glass Break Sensor Available on February 16 By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 5, 2022 02:02PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More The modular Ring Alarm security system just got even more, uh, modular-y with a recent CES announcement by the company. Ring and parent company Amazon just unveiled the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor, as described in a company press release. This accessory for the Ring Alarm and Ring Alarm Pro systems uses fine-tuned sensors to detect the sound and vibrations of glass breaking, which can help deter would-be thieves trying to enter your home via a window. Ring/Amazon Here's how it works. Once placed, the sensor detects glass breaking from up to 25 feet away. If it senses glass breaking, it sends a notification to your phone's Ring App, instigates a call from the company's monitoring department, or sounds a siren alarm in your home, depending on your app settings and your specific subscription type. You can mount the sensor on the ceiling, a wall, or even furniture, so long as it is near some glass. You can purchase and install as many of these sensors as you need, all tied to the same Ring account, suiting the modular nature of the service. The Glass Break Sensor joins the company's line of contact sensors, motion detectors, smoke and CO detectors, and flood and freeze sensors, all of which can be mixed and matched. The Ring Glass Break Sensor launches on February 16 for $40, though you'll also need a security system hub and a service subscription. Want to read more? Grab all of our CES 2022 coverage right here. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit