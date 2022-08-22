Right to Repair Win - Apple Opens up Self Repair to Mac Laptops

Back in April, the house that Steve Jobs built finally opened up its doors to allow regular consumers to repair their iPhones, and it looks like that was just the beginning.

The company has just announced they are extending its self-repair program to incorporate MacBook computers. Starting tomorrow, you can purchase genuine Apple replacement parts and tools to fix a limited number of common issues impacting both MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers.

Apple

There are some caveats. First of all, those of us hanging on to older Intel-based MacBooks are out of luck, as this program is only for shiny M1-equipped laptops.

The service covers the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, the 14-inch 2021 M1 MacBook Pro, and the 16-inch 2021 M1 MacBook Pro, though Apple says "additional Mac models" will become eligible later this year.

This program is only for a couple of issues impacting modern MacBooks, for now, including faulty logic boards and malfunctioning Touch ID sensors. If you are experiencing one of these problems, head to Apple's Self Repair Store and peruse replacement parts. These parts vary wildly in price, from $30 for a speaker to $580 for an entire logic board.

The program also allows you to buy relevant repair tools, but those looking to save money can simply rent these tools for $50, a service already in place for iPhone repairs.

Of course, in-depth tutorials are also part of the package, which will certainly come in handy when dealing with electronic circuits and the like.