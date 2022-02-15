Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Accessories & Hardware How to Right-Click on a Laptop Use a touchpad, mouse, or keyboard By Robert Earl Wells III Published on February 15, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Accessories & Hardware The Quick Guide to Webcams Keyboards & Mice Monitors Cards HDD & SSD Printers & Scanners Raspberry Pi What to Know On Windows, click in the lower-right corner of the touchpad, tap the touchpad with two fingers, or press Shift+F10.On Mac, tap the touchpad with two fingers, or hold the Control key and click with one finger.On a touchscreen, tap-and-hold. Some laptop keyboards have a right-click button called the Menu key (a cursor selecting a menu). This article explains how to right-click on a laptop using the mouse or keyboard. The instructions apply to all Windows and Mac computers. How to Right-Click on Chromebook How Do I Right-Click on a Touchpad? Macs and Windows-based PCs can right click, typically without changing any default settings. If the touchpad isn't working, make sure it's not disabled. Some keyboards have a button that turns off the touchpad, which you may have pressed by accident. Right-Click on a Touchpad on a Windows-Based Laptop If your Windows laptop doesn't have a right-click button, click in the lower-right corner of the touchpad. If there's a single button below the trackpad, press the right side to right-click. The button may or may not have a dividing line between right and left. Windows 10 introduced touchpad gestures and, if enabled, you can right-click by tapping the touchpad with two fingers. It's possible to switch the mouse buttons in Windows, so if the buttons are mixed up, go to Settings > Devices > Mouse > Select your primary button. Right-Click on a Mac Notebook On Macs, press the trackpad with two fingers instead of one. Alternatively, put two fingers on the touchpad and then click with a third finger. You can also change the secondary click settings on Mac so that you can right-click by clicking in the lower-right corner (or even the lower-left corner, if you prefer). Apple A Mouse Is Also an Option Another option is to connect a mouse to your laptop. Practically every mouse has a dedicated right-click button. Some external mice have multiple buttons that can be customized, so you can choose which button right-clicks. Consult the manual or check the manufacturer's website for more guidance. How Do You Right-Click on a Laptop Keyboard? On a Mac, press and hold the Control key, then click the trackpad. Holding down Control switches the primary and secondary click, which means you can right-click by left-clicking. On some Windows laptops, you can use a keyboard shortcut to right-click, although there are limitations. Place the cursor in a text field or select an item you want to right-click, then press Shift+F10. In a web browser, you can right-click the active web page using the Shift+F10 shortcut, but you can't right-click individual objects on the page (links, images, etc.) with the exception of text fields. How Do You Right-Click on a Laptop Without a Mouse? If your Windows laptop has a touchscreen, tap-and-hold an item or text field to bring up right-click options. If touchscreen functionality has been turned off, enable the touchscreen in your Device Manager. How Do You Right-Click on a Laptop Without an F10 Key Some laptop keyboards have a right-click button called the Menu key. Look for a key with a cursor selecting a menu (or just a menu). Microsoft Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit