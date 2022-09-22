Gaming > Consoles & PCs How to Return Games on Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2 How to get a refund from the Oculus store By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Refund Quest 2 Games When You Can Request the Refund Getting a Refund for Gifted Apps What About After 14 Days? Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Meta app: Menu > Settings > Purchase History, select a game, and tap Request Refund.You can request a refund if you bought the game in the last 14 days and played it for fewer than two hours.Gifted games are subject to the same restrictions. The refund is applied to the gifter’s original purchase method. This article explains how to return games on Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2. How to Refund Quest 2 Games If you bought a game for Quest or Quest 2 through the Meta (Oculus) store and decided you don’t want it, you can request a refund under certain circumstances. Refunds are requested through the Meta (Oculus) app on your phone, which is the same app you used to set up your Quest. When you make a refund request, the game in question immediately becomes unplayable. If Meta refuses your request, the game will become playable again. Here’s how to refund Quest and Quest 2 games: Open the Meta (Oculus) app and tap Menu. Tap Settings. Tap Purchase History. Locate the game you want to refund, and tap the three vertical dots next to it. Tap Request Refund. After you submit your request, Meta will review the request and email you with updates. When Can You Request a Quest or Quest 2 Game Refund? Meta allows you to receive a refund for most games and other apps, as long as you’ve used them for less than two hours and requested the refund within 14 days of purchase. If those two criteria aren’t met, requesting a refund is immediately met with an error message that explains why you aren’t eligible for a refund. If you meet the basic criteria for a refund, Meta will review your request and let you know via email whether or not the refund will be granted. It typically takes about a week to review refund requests and process refunds, but it can take longer. Can You Refund Gifted Apps on the Meta (Oculus) Store? Gifted apps can be refunded, but they’re subject to the same restrictions as games you purchased yourself. You can’t have used the game or app for more than two hours, and it must have been purchased within the last 14 days. If the gift you received fits those criteria, you navigate to Menu > Settings > Manage Gifts > Redeemed, select the gifted app, and tap Request Refund. If the refund is accepted, Meta will issue a refund to the payment method used by the person who gifted you the app or game. Can You Request a Refund for a Game You’ve Owned More Than 14 Days? Meta has a process that you can use to request a refund manually through customer support, but there is no guarantee that they’ll refund a game you’ve owned for more than 14 days or played longer than two hours. If the app didn’t meet your expectations, didn’t work as described, has game-breaking bugs, or there are any other extenuating circumstances, you stand a better chance of receiving a refund. To request a refund from Meta customer support, navigate to the Meta support page, then select Meta Quest > Orders and payments > Content refund request, then select the reason that best describes why you want a refund. You can then choose whether you want to speak to support via email, live chat, WhatsApp, or phone. FAQ How do I get games on Oculus Quest? Access the Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 storefront by pressing the Oculus button on your right Oculus touch controller and selecting the store icon from the Toolbar. Or, tap Store on the Oculus app, find a game you want, tap the blue price button, and select Purchase. How do I play Steam VR games on Oculus Quest? To play SteamVR games on Meta (Oculus) Quest, connect Meta's Oculus Link cable to your Quest and a computer with Oculus desktop software and Steam installed. Select Enable Oculus Link on your headset. You can now run Steam from your headset's app library or the computer desktop. How do I share games on Oculus Quest? To share games and apps on Meta (Oculus) Quest, log in to the Quest 2 using your admin account, select Settings > Accounts, and enable App Sharing. Secondary accounts can now access most of the admin account's apps. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit