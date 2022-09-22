What to Know Meta app: Menu > Settings > Purchase History , select a game, and tap Request Refund .

> > , select a game, and tap . You can request a refund if you bought the game in the last 14 days and played it for fewer than two hours.

Gifted games are subject to the same restrictions. The refund is applied to the gifter’s original purchase method.

This article explains how to return games on Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2.

How to Refund Quest 2 Games

If you bought a game for Quest or Quest 2 through the Meta (Oculus) store and decided you don’t want it, you can request a refund under certain circumstances. Refunds are requested through the Meta (Oculus) app on your phone, which is the same app you used to set up your Quest.



When you make a refund request, the game in question immediately becomes unplayable. If Meta refuses your request, the game will become playable again.

Here’s how to refund Quest and Quest 2 games:

Open the Meta (Oculus) app and tap Menu. Tap Settings. Tap Purchase History. Locate the game you want to refund, and tap the three vertical dots next to it. Tap Request Refund. After you submit your request, Meta will review the request and email you with updates.

When Can You Request a Quest or Quest 2 Game Refund?

Meta allows you to receive a refund for most games and other apps, as long as you’ve used them for less than two hours and requested the refund within 14 days of purchase. If those two criteria aren’t met, requesting a refund is immediately met with an error message that explains why you aren’t eligible for a refund.

If you meet the basic criteria for a refund, Meta will review your request and let you know via email whether or not the refund will be granted. It typically takes about a week to review refund requests and process refunds, but it can take longer.

Can You Refund Gifted Apps on the Meta (Oculus) Store?

Gifted apps can be refunded, but they’re subject to the same restrictions as games you purchased yourself. You can’t have used the game or app for more than two hours, and it must have been purchased within the last 14 days.

If the gift you received fits those criteria, you navigate to Menu > Settings > Manage Gifts > Redeemed, select the gifted app, and tap Request Refund. If the refund is accepted, Meta will issue a refund to the payment method used by the person who gifted you the app or game.

Can You Request a Refund for a Game You’ve Owned More Than 14 Days?

Meta has a process that you can use to request a refund manually through customer support, but there is no guarantee that they’ll refund a game you’ve owned for more than 14 days or played longer than two hours.

If the app didn’t meet your expectations, didn’t work as described, has game-breaking bugs, or there are any other extenuating circumstances, you stand a better chance of receiving a refund.

To request a refund from Meta customer support, navigate to the Meta support page, then select Meta Quest > Orders and payments > Content refund request, then select the reason that best describes why you want a refund. You can then choose whether you want to speak to support via email, live chat, WhatsApp, or phone.