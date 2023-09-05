What to Know Log in to the Steam website and select Support > choose a purchase > View receipt > I would like a refund .

This article explains how to return a game on Steam and get a refund. Instructions apply to the Steam website and desktop app.

How to Refund a Game on Steam

You can request a refund for any game you've purchased, but your request will only be approved if the purchase meets Steam's strict requirements regarding refunds. Here's how to make a refund request on Steam:

In a web browser, go to the Steam website and select log in if you're not already logged in to your account.

Once you're logged in to your account, select Support at the top of the page.

Select the product you want to return. If you don't see it under Recent Products, select Purchases > View complete purchasing history and choose the game or DLC from the list.

You can even request refunds for Steam Wallet funds purchased within the past 14 days if you haven't used them. Select View receipt under the game. Select I would like a refund. Select I'd like to request a refund. Select Choose refund method and choose one of the options.

If your original payment method isn't on the list, you'll see your refund show up in your Steam Wallet. Select Submit Request. You can provide a reason, but it's completely optional.

If you are outside the grace period, you can still request a refund, but you should be very specific about why you are requesting a refund. You'll see a confirmation message and a reference number on the next page. You'll receive an email with the same information and another email once your request is approved or denied.



Steam Refund Policy

Steam games and DLC are eligible for a refund if they meet both of the following requirements:

The game was purchased within the last 14 days.

You've played the game for less than two hours.

You can get a refund for in-game items purchased within the last 48 hours, so long as the item hasn't been used, transferred, or modified in any way. Some in-game items and DLC are nonrefundable, so always review refund policies for specific products before purchasing.

For Steam content and services that require a monthly or annual subscription fee, you can get a refund within 48 hours of your most recent payment if you haven't used the service. Video content like movies, episodes, and tutorials typically can't be refunded.

Pre-orders for games that haven't come out yet can be refunded at any time before the release date. After that, the standard refund rules apply.

When to Expect Your Refund

Refund requests are processed within seven days, but you'll likely get a response within 24 hours. Refunds can take up to 10 days to show up in your account. If your request is approved within 24 hours of purchase, the transaction will be canceled, so you may not see any charges or credits on your account.

